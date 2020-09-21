GlobeX Data Ltd.: GlobeX Data Update on Latin America Sales

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted cyber security and Internet privacy solutions for secure data management and secure communications, is pleased to report that activity has now restarted in Central and Latin America, after a long pause due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Company has been presenting its SekurSafe business collaboration, security and email solution to more prospects of its partner Telcel in Mexico in the last two weeks, as Telcel has been on a campaign to educate businesses about the dangers of cyber-attacks. GlobeX Data will be presenting its security solution to over 300 enterprise clients at a special virtual event organized by Telcel. At the request of America Movil, GlobeX Data is also planning to integrate its secure communications solution bundle Sekur sometime this year for sales to start in 2021. Telcel has over 75 million subscribers in Mexico, and is the Mexican mobile operator division of America Movil, the third largest mobile operator in the world with close to 400 million subscribers worldwide.

Additionally, GlobeX will start training the resellers of Micronet, its master cyber security distributor in Central and Latin America and Spain. The Company is planning to start sales in the Republic of Panama and the Republic of Colombia starting October 2020. GlobeX Data expects to train approximately 15 new resellers in 2020 and possibly another 15 in 2021. The Company has been discussing with Micronet Colombia and Micronet Panama and expects to sell between 1000 to 5000 licenses of Sekur and SekurSafe by the end of 2021 with an increase of 50% by the end of 2022.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "We are happy to bring our Swiss hosted security and privacy solutions to the Central and Latin American countries. The region has suffered a tremendous amount of cyber-attacks lately and there is no end in sight. Whether you are an individual, a SME, an Enterprise or a government organization, you need protection from email cyber-attacks, and data theft. Central and Latin America ranks among the highest targeted regions for cyber-attacks and this is damaging their respective economies. Our strength in using proprietary technology, Swiss privacy laws and no third-party platform such as AWS, MS cloud or Google cloud, puts us in a unique position to provide true privacy and security. We are aiming at introducing especially our new Sekur solution suite which includes secure email, secure file share and secure messaging. GlobeX is here to provide the proper protection to all documents, emails and instant message communications."

According to a publcation by insightcrime.org, in Colombia authorities reported 160 complaints of cyber-fraud during the weekend prior to its official lockdown on March 24, a 60 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019, Cali's El País reported. In Mexico, tech experts warned in an interview with El Financiero that as the workforce transitions to home offices, retail and financial sectors will be among the most targeted. Additionally, criminals in Puerto Rico Guatemala and Mexico have also been exploiting fears of the health and economic crises to perpetrate phishing scams aimed at collecting sensitive information that allows them to commit insurance and identity fraud. The emails lure people with promises of government stimulus money, or COVID-19 tests and vaccines. The links that are then clicked solicit personal information or introduce malware.

Sekur is the Company's Swiss hosted secure communications suite, which includes encrypted messaging, voice recording transfer, self-destruct timer, an encrypted email account and a secure file transfer solution. All data is secured using GlobeX's proprietary encryption technology and is hosted exclusively in Switzerland for ultimate privacy.

Sekur includes the Company's proprietary anti-phishing and anti BEC attack security and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply®, without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Using the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also guarantees to eliminate BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, Sekur includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.

Sekur eliminates many of the privacy and security risks by not only not requiring a phone number, which would divulge a user's phone device ID, but also by not social engineering a user's phone or computer contact list and infecting the contacts by default as well. Sekur issues each user a username and a SM number. The SM number is the contact ID a user would disclose in order for other SM users to be added. The service comes with a self-destruct timer and other features as well, including GlobeX's proprietary VirtualVaults and HeliX technologies with all data stored in Swiss hosted encrypted servers.

Just recently, according to an article written by Lindsey O'Donnell and posted on the website threatpost.com on June 5 2020, it was disclosed that WhatsApp phone numbers and users were searchable on Google, creating a massive security and privacy breach. Earlier in the year, an article was written about a similar flaw affecting all businesses, NGOs, UN and non-profit organizations, where WhatsApp Group members were also compromised and searchable in a reverse engineering trick done on Google.

Recent data breaches in messaging applications and in particular in the WhatsApp application have created a certain urgency for businesses and data privacy advocates to protect their communications form cyber-attacks and identity theft via mobile and desktop devices.

GlobeX's Data privacy solutions are all hosted in Switzerland, protecting users' data from any outside data intrusion requests. In Switzerland, the right to privacy is guaranteed in article 13 of the Swiss Federal Constitution. The Federal Act on Data Protection ("FADP") of 19 June 1992 (in force since 1993) has set up a strict protection of privacy by prohibiting virtually any processing of personal data which is not expressly authorized by the data subjects. The protection is subject to the authority of the Federal Data Protection and Information Commissioner.

Under Swiss federal law, it is a crime to publish information based on leaked "secret official discussions." In 2010 the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland found that IP addresses are personal information and that under Swiss privacy laws they may not be used to track Internet usage without the knowledge of the individuals involved.

About GlobeX Data Ltd.

GlobeX Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure data management and secure communications. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted e-mails, and secure communication tools. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.



