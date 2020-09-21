CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Showcases Expanded Partnership Opportunities and a Successful Rollout of Sustainable Packaging

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH.CN), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, unveiled a new platform for vendor partner advertising at its Nevada retail subsidiary. The Company also successfully completed its rollout of new sustainable packaging with refined design criteria at its wholesale manufacturing division. As revenue continues to grow month over month at CLS' Nevada subsidiaries, these improvements create additional opportunities for growth and inroads with environmentally conscious customers.

A New Platform for Partners

In an effort to provide both revenue growth opportunities and a more visually appealing outdoor space, CLS' Nevada retail subsidiary, Oasis Cannabis, completed the installation of a new billboard wall adjacent to its storefront on September 16, 2020. With nine available spaces in a range of sizes, these billboards provide vendors a highly targeted advertising platform that reaches an ideal audience and a new avenue to expand their partnership with Oasis. All available spaces are currently occupied through the remainder of 2020, with four billboards featuring third party vendors and five highlighting brand collateral for both Oasis and City Trees.



Billboard wall, Oasis Cannabis, Las Vegas NV, 17 September 2020

Strides in Sustainability and Design

In September 2020, CLS' Nevada wholesale manufacturing division, City Trees, successfully rolled out its new range of product packaging, featuring refined design criteria, recycled materials, and soy-based inks. These sustainability-minded improvements were applied to City Trees' full range of offerings, including three premium limited edition products released in alignment with its other rebranding efforts. Alongside its expanded support of the Arbor Day Foundation with its new Buy 1 Plant 1 campaign, these upgrades to City Trees' product offerings place this division at the forefront of the growing craft cannabis movement and position this brand as a Nevada industry leader in sustainability.



New City Trees sustainable product packaging, Las Vegas NV, 17 September 2020

City Trees was also honored at the Las Vegas Cannabis Awards on September 4, 2020, where it was presented with the first place prize for 'Best Syringe' for its Jack Herer distillate oil. Alongside two prizes in the 2019 High Times Nevada Cannabis Cup, this latest honor is the third industry award for the brand in the last year.



Las Vegas Cannabis Award winning Jack Herer Distillate Oil, 17 September 2020

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLSH) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services. http://www.clsholdingsinc.com.

Twitter: @CLSHusa

Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine. In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. http://oasiscannabis.com



Photo: Oasis Cannabis Dispensary. Las Vegas, NV

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada-based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada. https://citytrees.com



Photo: City Trees production facility, Las Vegas, NV

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the future impact of the COVID-19 virus on our business, the future results of our initiatives to retain our employees and strengthen our relationships with our customers and community during the pandemic, the future effect of our initiatives to expand market share and achieve growth during and following the pandemic, future results of operations and financial performance, anticipated future events, and the effectiveness of our business practices during the pandemic. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. Due to the speed with which the COVID-19 situation is developing and the uncertainty of its magnitude, outcome and duration, it is not possible to estimate its impact on our business, operations or financial results; however, the impact could be material. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as 'may,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'intends,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'goals,' 'projects,' 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'predicts,' 'potential,' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Jeff Binder

President and COO

Andrew Glashow

888-438-9132

Investor Relations:

investors@clsholdingsinc.com

