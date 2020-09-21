Capstone Turbine Corporation: Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) receives orders for 10 C65 Microturbines as European Market continues strong rebound

The Order Is Backed by Capstone's Industry-Leading Factory Protection Plan (FPP)

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST), the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it continues to have success in the European energy efficiency market with three separate orders for 10 C65 microturbines, totaling 650 kilowatts (kW), from various commercial industrial combined heat and power customers. E-quad Power Systems, Capstone's exclusive distributor in Germany and Luxembourg (www.microturbine.de), secured the order, which is expected to be commissioned by the end of 2020.

"We are recognizing that more and more customers are making progress in overcoming the economic standstill caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Marcus Mehlkopf, Founder and Managing Partner of E-quad Power Systems. "This has forced us and the customer to push more projects through the pipeline, further accelerating projects through the remainder of the year," concluded Mr. Mehlkopf.

Six natural gas-fueled C65s will be deployed in a combined heat and power application for a premier manufacturer of construction materials. The thermal output of the microturbines will be used in a fluid bed dryer to dry sand used in the production of plasters and mortars. The modular and versatile C65 units will be housed in a self-contained ISO-style container allowing for easy installation. The container allows for quick deployment and reduces installation and engineering costs.

As part of an upgrade of an existing turbine system, two C65 microturbines will be installed in a hospital in the city of Eilenburg. The microturbines will operate in a combined heat and power (CHP) application to lower emissions, increase energy efficiency, and ensure reliable power generation for the regional hospital. The natural gas-fueled microturbines will be grid-connected and provide electricity, heating, and hot domestic water for the facility.

An additional two microturbines will be deployed at a nonwoven textile manufacturing facility that specializes in the development of bedding and technical textiles. The C65 microturbines will be utilized in a direct drying application whereby the clean exhaust gas will be utilized in the manufacturing process to achieve energy efficiency levels greater than 80%.

After a thorough analysis comparing various distributed generation technologies, operators ultimately chose low-emission Capstone microturbines as the ideal solution for their scalability, resiliency, and ability to reduce energy costs. In addition to the direct cost-saving benefits of the cogeneration system, there also were government incentives for producing electrical power under efficient conditions.

"These new orders continue to illustrate the strong rebound we are experiencing from the energy efficiency markets in Europe. Quarter-to-date, approximately seventy-five percent of our new product orders are for projects in Europe with wins in Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, Italy, Slovenia, Romania and Poland," stated Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Turbine Corporation. "These projects will be backed by Capstone's industry-leading Factory Protection Plan as we continue to execute on our energy as a service vision for the company with over half our revenues coming from reoccurring revenue sources for the previous three quarters," concluded Mr. Jamison.

Currently, in Europe, cogeneration supplies 11% of the electricity and 15% of the heating demand. Using a single fuel source, Capstone microturbines can be easily integrated to capture thermal energy produced from the clean exhaust to provide a significant economic advantage to end-users and our society.

All of the microturbine systems will be backed by Capstone's comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP). The program is an industry-leading aftermarket service plan, delivering peace of mind, predictable maintenance costs, and remote monitoring capabilities at an economical price. The all-inclusive long-term FPP contract helps ensure business continuity while normalizing maintenance costs with a simple fixed maintenance fee per year regardless of the annual scheduled or unscheduled maintenance required.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (www.capstoneturbine.com) (NASDAQ:CPST) is the world's leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, via our direct sales team, as well as our global distribution network. Capstone provides scalable solutions from 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of fuels and are the ideal solution for today's multi-technology distributed power generation projects.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@capstoneturbine.com. To date, Capstone has shipped nearly 10,000 units to 83 countries and in FY20, saved customers an estimated $219 million in annual energy costs and 368,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com. Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

