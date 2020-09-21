Universal Media Group Inc. "Before the Fame" TV series to broadcast Internationally in Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and South Africa

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Universal Media Group Inc. (OTC PINK:UMGP) www.umediagroupinc.com is a digital media company that focuses on user-generated content through its brands "High School Icon" and television program "Before the Fame". UMGP focuses on engagement through original content in music, sports and entertainment and delivery of content through cutting edge technology and platforms.

UMGP is proud to announce a non-exclusive International Distribution Agreement for the "Before the Fame" TV series. It will now be available video-on-demand "VOD" in Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam and South Africa in September. Episodes will be featured on Future Today's flagship Movies & TV channel - Fawesome and also Msasa Movies VOD platform.

Fawesome has a premium catalog of movies, TV and lifestyle shows, and is available for streaming across Connected TV and Smart TV devices like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast Xfinity and more in these growing markets.

Msasa Movies is a global VOD platform featuring premium films across all genres. Msasa Movies content library is unique in that they have Fashion and Celebrity news to enhance the family viewing pleasure. Both of these agreements start in September 2020.

International exposure is a key component for Universal Media Group Inc. as their weekly documentary TV series "Before The fame" continues to grow and produce episodes on the biggest names in sports, music and entertainment,

About Universal Media Group Inc.

Universal Media Group Inc. is a media company whose focus is the implementation of celebrity-based programming, social media, and interactive TV. UMGP employs cutting edge technology through music, sports and entertainment targeting the millennial and Z generations. For more information visit our website at: www.umediagroupinc.com.

About Fawesome.tv

Fawesome TV is a Super Channel that links to a host of other channels from the same developer, most of which are already standalone Roku channels. These channels are categorized under 22 categories. The Fawesome.tv channel provides a convenient location to find them - or customers can install the standalone channels and group them according to their own scheme in the Roku menu. https://fawesome.tv/.

About MSASA

MSASA is a video streaming service that offers great free entertainment in genres including action, thriller, drama, kids, celebrity, fashion TV, and more. www.msasa.tv.

Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimer

Statements made in this press release that express the Company or management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or predictions of future events, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "will" and similar expressions are intended to further identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Those statements are based on many assumptions and are subject to many known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's actual activities, results or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. The Company cannot guarantee future financial results; levels of activity, performance or achievements and investors should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. No information contained in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial performance, future revenues or its future stock price. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of the Company as of the date of this press release, and the Company expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues or results of operations.

