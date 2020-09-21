Specialized Estate Planning Law Firm Sub Rosa Chooses iManage Cloud

Newly established practice increases value to clients by employing modern software on par with larger firms to power document management, advanced search and to support remote access

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2020, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Sub Rosa Law- a boutique law firm based in Miami, Florida that provides an international client base with specialized estate planning services - has selected iManage Cloudand iManage Work 10as the ideal choice for its work product management needs. The combination of powerful functionality and affordability was a draw for the smaller, recently founded firm.



Sub Rosa Law's founding partners envisioned a new kind of boutique law firm that would leverage best-in-class technology to:

Support a team of lawyers working anywhere on any device



Include robust search and versioning features to help manage complex document lifecycles

Be simple to use and deploy in the cloud, delivering high performance while eliminating the need for specialized IT staff

Serve as a true differentiator enabling a practice of their size to compete against larger firms and attract associates eager to leverage technology to provide agile, client-focused service

"We were always intent on running a lean and mean operation with low overhead," said Michael Rosenblum, Founding Partner and Principal, Sub Rosa Law. "iManage Cloud fits into that strategy perfectly. We want to be smart with how we spend our money and deploy our resources, to get technology that will deliver the most value for us and our clients. I would give up my office space before I gave up using iManage.

Easily Handling Complicated Matters for Clients

Given the complicated nature of the estate planning documents that Sub Rosa Law creates for its clients, strong versioning capabilities are essential. iManage Work's smart timelines make it easy to access prior versions and understand how a document has evolved and who has changed or viewed it.

Search capability was also critical in the firm's choice.

"Search is an area where iManage really excels," said Rosenblum. "Work makes it extremely easy to save emails to client matters right alongside the relevant documents, and the indexeris very powerful, allowing me to easily search for and pull up what I need. That's important, because no client is going to pay me to dig around for documents or emails. That speed of search lets me provide greater responsiveness to the client."

Anytime, Anywhere Access with No IT Department Needed

iManage partner RBRO Solutions, assisted Sub Rosa Law in identifying the ideal solution for their needs and was selected to set up the firm on iManage Cloud.

"RBRO did a great job of helping us define our requirements," said Rosenblum. "We're lawyers, not technical experts, so we relied on their recommendations. They gave us a solution that we're extremely happy with."

With iManage Cloud in place, Sub Rosa Law has been well positioned to continue its work uninterrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic, as all members of the firm can easily and securely access their critical files - anywhere, anytime, on any device - and readily collaborate with one another and their clients.

"We're not a large law firm with a dedicated IT team," said Rosenblum. "iManage Cloud has been perfect, because it has seamlessly enabled us to work remotely, withoutrequiring any extra administration on our side. That's more time that we can spend serving our clients."

"With its selection of iManage Cloud, Sub Rosa Law has taken a shrewd approach to bringing the technological capabilities of a large institutional practice to a small, boutique firm," said Dan Dosen, General Manager, Cloud Services, iManage. "iManage Cloud is ideal for firms of any size who want to access the industry's leading Work Product Management capabilities with scalable, reliable performance and features specifically designed for professionals."

As a trusted iManage partner adept at moving law firms and corporations to iManage Cloud, RBRO Solutions has completed a significant number of iManage Cloud migrations in the last year. "Sub Rosa Law is proof that a small law firm can affordably integrate modern cloud architecture. Our experience and unique process make it possible for small firms to gain the benefits of enterprise solutions like iManage," said RBRO CEO, Howard Russell.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market-leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,500 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,500 law firms and 1,200 corporate legal departments and other enterprise customers - rely on iManage to deliver great client and corporate work - securely.

About RBRO Solutions

Trusted globally by over 400,000 business users, RBRO offers visionary leadership to its clients with respect to changing landscapes that impact their business. Over 30 RBRO propriety solutions seamlessly support mission-critical business systems for top legal and corporate brands worldwide. The company was established in 2003 at the forefront of the enterprise content management, big data and document management era and continues to be a leader in its approach.