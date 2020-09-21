International Endeavors Corporation: IEC Launches Clean Energy Division

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) today announced that it has launched its clean energy division.

IEC has plans to utilize its relationship with Voltage River, an established company in Southern California to acquire and market several technologies that the company plans to begin showcasing at its properties including its Temecula Valley Glamping projects.

Company Vice President Bill Martin stated "We've been active in the clean energy market for sometime, in particular with solar. Our goal is to incorporate solar technologies into our Glamping projects starting with the one located in Temecula Valley. We are also actively pursuing a technology that we believe can enable us to produce one of the most efficient photovoltaic cells on the market. We expect that that this division will become a major part of IEC's future and will be releasing more information on our products and acquisitions in the coming days."

About International Endeavors Corporation (OTC:IDVV)

International Endeavors Corporation is engaged in locating and acquiring established companies, brands, and technologies in both the hospitality and green energy sector. The company also has a real estate portfolio that includes commercial property, agricultural land, and buildings.

