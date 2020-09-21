Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.: Hancock Jaffe Announces Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination

Extension Granted for Continued Listing

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI), a developer of medical devices that restore cardiac and vascular health, today announced that the Company has received formal notification that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel") has granted the Company's request for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to an extension through December 28, 2020, to evidence compliance with the minimum $1.00 bid price requirement.

To evidence compliance with the rule, the Company must evidence a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten, but generally not more than 20, consecutive business days by December 28, 2020. The extension constitutes the full extent of the Panel's discretion in this matter. The Company is taking definitive steps to timely evidence compliance with the terms of the Panel's decision and will provide an update regarding its compliance efforts when available.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

HJLI specializes in developing and manufacturing bioprosthetic (tissue based) medical devices to establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular diseases. HJLI currently has two lead product candidates: the VenoValveÒ, a porcine based valve which is intended to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with Chronic Venous Insufficiency; and the CoreoGraftÒ, a bovine tissue based off the shelf conduit intended to be used for coronary artery bypass surgery. For more information, please visit HancockJaffe.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, with respect to our first-in-human VenoValve study) may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606934/Hancock-Jaffe-Announces-Positive-Nasdaq-Listing-Determination