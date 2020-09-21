Endurance Gold Corporation: Endurance Reports Biogeochemical Results at the Reliance Gold Property in B.C.

Preliminary study defines 850 metre anomaly - Larger survey commenced

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Endurance Gold Corporation (EDG - TSX.V) (the "Company") is pleased to provide a further update on its 2020 exploration program on the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The Property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge with year-round road access, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. An orientation biogeochemical sample survey consisting of 129 samples of Douglas Fir tree clippings has recently been completed within the same area covered by the larger soil geochemical survey reported on August 24, 2020.

The biogeochemical survey has identified an anomaly which is coincident with the greater than 100 parts per billion ("ppb") gold-in-soil anomaly reported recently. The biogeochemical anomaly is defined by elevated arsenic (+/-gold, +/-antimony) over a 850 metre strike length which is open to expansion. These preliminary results indicate that Douglas Fir sampling can be an economical method to detect blind mineralization obscured by the thick volcanic pumice tephra-ash that blankets the Property. Based on these encouraging results, the Company has commenced a 225 hectare biogeochemical sampling program with the goal of discovering new mineralized areas hosted along the extensions of the Royal Shear Zone within the Property.

The attached figure displays the reported biogeochemical samples elevated in arsenic along with previously announced soil samples greater than 1,000 ppb gold. The figure is also available on the company website. The larger biogeochemical sampling program is scheduled to commence before the end of September.

Douglas Fir was chosen for this orientation biogeochemical sampling program because of the ubiquitous presence of Douglas Fir growth on the Property and its well-known biological preference to accumulate arsenic, an element typically associated with gold in the Bralorne District. At the nearby Bralorne-Pioneer Mine, gold is associated with arsenopyrite within the historic ore zones. On the Property, gold is observed to have a strong correlation with arsenic and antimony in the historic core assays, in the 2020 soil geochemistry, and reference rocks from surface assayed to date.

The Company acquired an option to earn a 100% interest in the Property in September 2019. The Property was previously explored with trenching and diamond drilling from 1985 through 2008. The last program of drilling in 2008, located near the previously reported soil anomaly and this DF Anomaly reported herein, targeted the Imperial Zone, and returned highlight drill intersection widths including 13.30 grams per tonnes gold over 4.20 m (est 1.8 m true width).

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Douglas Fir clippings weighing approximately 350 grams per sample were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where the Douglas Fir clippings were prepped for analysis and then air dried. An average homogenized weight of 24 grams of the collected and dried sample was then ashed at 475 degrees centigrade for 24 hours (prep method code VEG-ASH01) for a resultant average weight of 0.6 grams. The ashed samples were then submitted for nitric/hydrochloric acid digestion and analyzed for trace elements and gold with an ICP-MS finish (method code AuME-VEG41a). Analytical results are reported to the Company based on the ashed weight. The work program was supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., an independent consultant and qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

