Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Partners with Leading National Sales Agency, Velvet Management

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce a partnership with Velvet Management Inc. ("Velvet"), to be its national sales and distribution agent for its premium craft cannabis brand, Citizen Stash, to be sold through provincially licensed stores across Canada.

Velvet is a leading full-service cannabis marketing agency with deep industry knowledge, an established sales team in all ten provinces and best in class distribution capabilities. The partnership with Velvet is expected to have substantial impact on the sales of Citizen Stash nationally as it will be the only cannabis brand represented by Velvet in the premium craft market segment.

"Experion is committed to expanding and supporting national distribution for its premium, craft cannabis products," commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarich, Experion's CEO. "Direct relationships with dispensary owners, budtenders, and key retail gatekeepers is a critical part of our branding strategy for Citizen Stash. As we continue to scale nationally, we believe Velvet is the right partner to represent Experion to provincial cannabis boards and retailers as we expand our distribution network across Canada. We also see Velvet playing an essential role in creating and building demand at the consumer level which in turn will drive increased revenues and ultimately profitability for our company."

About Velvet Management Inc.

Velvet Management Inc. is a cannabis agency providing product sales and distribution to provincial cannabis boards and private retailers across Canada. Velvet was created by the largest importer of alcohol in Canada, Groupe Dandurand, responsible for 6.2 million cases or $1.2 billion in retail sales. With the largest wine salesforce in Canada they service over 10,000 retail points. Groupe Dandurand has been in operation since 1968, with 225 employees and with offices in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Their performance has won them Supplier/Partner of the Year by the LCBO multiple times.

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com or contact Investor Relations, Email: IR@experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Experion Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606846/Experion-Partners-with-Leading-National-Sales-Agency-Velvet-Management