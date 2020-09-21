North America Frac. Sand Inc. / Voycare: Voycare Enters into MOU with CITCON to Support Cross-border Mobile Payments on its Chinese language Women's Digital Health Platform

COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Voycare, Inc. (OTC PINK:NAFS) ("NAFS", "Voycare" or "Company"), a telemedicine service provider and global Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health, is pleased to announce it has signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with CITCON, a global cross-border mobile payment and commerce solution provider, trusted by over 10,000 leading brands including MGM Resorts, Bloomingdales, Dior, Tumi, Panda Express, and others.

The MOU covers future cooperation on opportunities in the telehealth sector, with an emphasis on Voycare exploring the integration of CITCON's Hosted Online Payment (CHOP), for secure and compliant web and mobile financial transactions through its single unified API interface, supporting various payment methods, including credit cards, Alipay, WeChat Pay, Kakao Pay, BitPay and many more.

"We are constantly looking for ways to reduce friction in cross border transactions when it comes to payments," said Voycare CEO Hong Chen. "CITCON's cross-border payment processing solutions will help reduce PCI compliance burdens and allow us integrate to an array of mobile wallets, providing a seamless payment experience for both our providers and clients."

Founded in 2015, CITCON has been the main driver of QR-based mobile payments in North America by introducing Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay; connecting businesses with billions of Chinese consumers. CITCON is headquartered in Silicon Valley and has five regional offices in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. To date is has secured over US $15 million in funding from strategic investors like East West Bank, Zhen Fund and Lightbridge Ventures.

Voycare and CITCON have agreed to negotiate expeditiously and in good faith to enter into a more formal Definitive Agreement, or equivalent type agreement, having terms and conditions set forth in the MOU.

About Voycare

Voycare, Inc. (OTC: NAFS) is a California based telemedicine service provider and Chinese language digital health platform exclusively dedicated to women's health in Asia, with the primary focus on China. Voycare is creating a new type of cross border health care experience for women by leveraging telehealth and the gig-economy, giving women a voice when making the right health care decision for themselves and their families. Voycare currently focuses on two important areas in women's health, Counseling and Fertility. Founded in 2019, Voycare has offices in Los Angeles and Shanghai.

About Citcon

CITCON is a cross-border mobile payment and commerce solution leader, enabling merchants to accept QR-based mobile wallets in-store and online on a global scale. Among the payment options supported by CITCON, Alipay, WeChat Pay and China UnionPay are the most popular brands, with over one billion active consumers. On top of payments, CITCON also allows merchants to run marketing and loyalty campaigns through our partner network. Trusted by thousands of merchants in North America and Europe, including Caesars Entertainment Group, DFS Group, Nordstrom, Kering Group, LVMH Group among others, CITCON offers solutions for businesses to drive omnichannel commerce growth in a variety of industries ranging from Retail, e-Commerce, Hotel, Food & Beverage, Transportation, and Entertainment to Education. CITCON was Founded in 2015 by Chuck Huang, a serial entrepreneur and payment veteran with over a decade's worth of experience in both the US and China, and received US$15M venture funding from leading VCs in Silicon Valley and China. For more information, please visit http://www.citcon.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All information, other than information regarding historic fact that addresses activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or modify such forward-looking information, either because of new information, future events or for any other reason. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

