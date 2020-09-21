

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The Russian Ruble fell against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Monday, as a rise in COVID-19 cases and hopes of resumption of Libya production weighed on oil prices.



Sharara field have restarted operations, but it was unclear when the production would begin.



The Russian currency dropped to 76.56 against the greenback, its lowest level since September 8. On the downside, 80.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



