With Medtech Growth in Full Swing, Newswire's Financial Distribution Provides Key Market Entry

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / ???Americans have grown accustomed to the changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, including the ways in which the crisis has impacted healthcare processes. Telehealth meetings, personal protective equipment, and other advancements in medical technology have become prevalent over the past seven months. In that time, investor confidence in the medtech space has increased dramatically. As rising medical technology companies look to capitalize on this window of opportunity, Newswire's Financial Distribution Platform offers strategic distribution to leading financial media outlets.

There are numbers backing the rise of medtech investment opportunities. A recent article by Aaron Schachter of Marketplace Tech cites data from Rock Health, a company that helps digital health startups. According to the article, venture capital entities have invested nearly $5.5 billion in medical tech from January through June. Newswire's Financial Distribution Platform provides medical technology CMOs and content managers with timely, accurate, and compliant distribution to deliver relevant company news to potential investors and customers, simultaneously.

"For medical technology executives, the opportunities for increasing reach to new customers and to increase sales opportunities by developing new leads," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP Earned Media Advantage Business. "The pandemic has rapidly accelerated the digital transformation of the American healthcare system, and investors are aware of this new reality."

Newswire's comprehensive and efficient distribution platform makes it easy for investor relations and communications professionals to target their audiences across investors, media, analysts and financial institutions.

"The digital user experience is crucial, especially when the company's content can be the driving force for adoption," said Terenzio. "This has become increasingly common in the medical technology space, as both small, privately-owned companies and large, publicly-traded corporations have seen a rise in demand for digital products and services."

Newswire's Financial Distribution Platform helps medical technology leaders reach targeted audiences beyond industry media through investor and financial portals such as TD Ameritrade, Bloomberg and more.

To deliver your news directly to investors and analysts and grow your influence across your industry, leverage the power of Newswire's Financial Distribution Platform today in order to meet consumer demand for Q4.

