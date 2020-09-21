Optec International, Inc.: Important Optec Corporate Update Optec Clarification Statement for Incorrect Corporate Share Structure Information Published by OTC Markets on September 17th, 2020

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc (OTC PINK:OPTI) Today announced the company clarification statement for the incorrect information published by OTC Markets on September 17th, 2020 regarding the corporate share structure.

The OTC updated information OPTI profile published on September 17th, 2002 was actual information retrieved by OTC from a former company transfer agent and was in fact the share structure as of 2018 and not as September 17th, 2020. This incorrect information appeared to be an updated share structure confirmed by OTC in the actual published profile display as of August 31st, 2020 which again was also inaccurate information. This unverified current status information published by OTC Markets created the illusional appearance of a 10-1 reverse split of the company's stock, this was completely inaccurate current information and created a significant sell-off of the stock by shareholders concerned by what appeared to be a noticeable reverse split of the stock.

Upon notification by OPTEC to OTC Markets compliance of the incorrect information and noticeable stock sell-off, OTC Markets immediately removed the incorrect information from the company's profile and is currently updating to the correct information.

OPTEC management would further take this information statement opportunity to assure shareholders, the company has not and has no intention of initiating any type of reverse stock split in the foreseeable future. The company plans to maintain current on-time quarterly and annual alternative reporting with the intent of returning to fully reporting OTC QB status as soon as possible.

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies. The company's Safe-Scan product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information visit: www.optecuvc.com.

