Kids Trolley Bags Market to Garner $662.8 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 8.6% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Growth in travel and tourism, increase in disposable income, and surge in penetration of the Internet have boosted the growth of the global kids trolley bags market

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Kids Trolley Bags Market by Type (Hard Luggage and Soft Luggage), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global kids trolley bags industry generated $347.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $662.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Growth in travel and tourism, increase in disposable income, and surge in penetration of theInternethave boosted the growth of the global kids trolley bags market. However, risk of counterfeiting hamperS the market growth. On the contrary, development of small and light weight travel bags opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6152

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to outbreak of covid-19, the manufacturing and supply chain procedures for kids trolley bags were kept on hold for an uncertain period.

On the other hand, the restrictions on travel and tourism as well as malls and sale stores have further resulted in declined demand for the bags.

The hard luggage segment dominated the market

By type, the hard luggage segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global kids trolley bags market. In addition, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Hard luggage kid's trolley bags are generally made of polycarbonate, aluminum, ABS, and polypropylene, which is why they are rigid and durable and offer efficient protection to fragile item. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

The online stores portray highest CAGR through 2027

By distribution channel, the online stores segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2027. The leading players in the industry are expanding into e-commerce, owing to rise in internet penetration across the world. On the other hand, online sales channelsarewidely accepted by consumers in the developed countries of North America and Europe, due to rise in adoption of mobile phones. These factors are driving the segment growth. However, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global kids trolley bags market. The specialty store business operators maintain considerable gravity in the type of product that they specialize in selling, usually at premium prices to provide higher service quality and expert guidance to shoppers which, in turn, expands the segment growth.

Europe held the lion's share, North America to grow at a significant pace-

By region, the global kids trolley bags market across Europe dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to improvement in the economy, increase in disposable incomes, and rise in consumer expenditure for fashionable goods and accessories. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the study period. Strong economic growth, high penetration of internet & technology in the densely populated countries, and penetration of IoT for managing different operations related to advertising, promoting, and sale drive the market growth in this region.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6152

Major market players

Cabin Max

DC Comics (the Araca Group)

Disney

Micro Mobility Systems AG

Samsonite

Trunki

TRUNKI

VIP

Wildkin.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Culinary Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Leisure Travel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

SAVE Tourism Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

Travel Accommodation Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg