

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's unemployment rate fell for a second straight month in August to its lowest level in five months, figures from the statistical office STATEC showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 6.4 percent in August from 6.6 percent in July. The rate was the lowest since March, when it was 6.1 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of unemployed persons decreased to a seasonally adjusted 18,959 persons in August from 19,654 in the previous month. In the corresponding period last year, the number of unemployed persons was 15,649.



