Innovise and Templa Join Forces to Strengthen Offerings to the UK and Australian Cleaning Markets

BRIERLEY HILL, England, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Templa, the software company behind TemplaCMS and the leading financial contract management system for cleaning contractors in the United Kingdom and Australia, has been acquired by Innovise, the U.K. subsidiary of TEAM Software. TEAM is the global technology leader specialising in software for security guarding, cleaning and facilities management businesses.

The acquisition brings together the two U.K. market leaders in the cleaning sector: Innovise with its trusted workforce management software and Templa with its fully integrated financial contract management software. The combination creates a significant offering for cleaning and facilities management businesses, primarily in the U.K. and Australia.

Innovise is the U.K. arm of TEAM Software, a technology company with customers on five continents and approximately one million users under management. The combined group supports many of the leading cleaning and security companies in the U.K. and Ireland, North America and Australia.

"Our mission is to extend our offering in the rest of the world to mirror the deep financial management capabilities provided by WinTeam to our North American customers. Adding TemplaCMS to the Innovise portfolio provides an immediate solution for our customers in the U.K. and Australia, and we will work together to broaden this globally while evolving modernizing the TemplaCMS technology," said Mike Taylor, Innovise President and TEAM Software Chief Strategy Officer.

The new partnership will mean that clients of both Templa and Innovise benefit from enhanced technology expertise, improved product scope and global scale. As part of the partnership, Rick Stoor, Templa Managing Director, has joined the Innovise senior leadership team.

"After several decades of successful growth as an independent business, we are excited to be joining forces with Innovise and TEAM software," said Stoor. "This is essentially a merger of committed, ambitious technology companies who want to serve the cleaning industry more effectively. We are excited to work alongside our new colleagues at Innovise and TEAM to set the standard for world-class solutions in our target markets globally."

ABOUT INNOVISE LTD (Soon to be known as TEAM SOFTWARE)

Based in the United Kingdom, Innovise develops financial, operations and workforce management software applications for businesses in the guarding, cleaning and facilities management industries. The focus of the technology is to increase productivity while reducing risk and the cost of operation. Innovise's product portfolio includes a workforce management solution purpose-built for guarding and cleaning businesses as well as a facilities management platform to help monitor, measure and manage service delivery. Innovise has customers in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada, Continental Europe and the Australasia region.

Innovise is part of TEAM Software, a global technology company headquartered in the U.S. and focused on the contract cleaning and security markets.

ABOUT TEMPLA COMPUTER SYSTEMS

Templa Computer Systems (TemplaCMS) develops contract management software with integrated accounts and payroll, specifically for companies in the contract cleaning industry. With a focus on transforming back-office systems into solid, software-driven foundations of operations for customers, TemplaCMS currently serves companies in the U.K. and overseas. Founded in 1977, TemplaCMS is based in Tonbridge, a market town south east of London. For more information, visit http://www.templacms.co.uk/.

