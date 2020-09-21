Shearwater Health Adds to Executive Team

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Building on recent growth investments, Shearwater Health adds to their executive team with the announcement of Chief Revenue Officer Sean O'Donnell and Chief Financial Officer, Cary McNamara. Also joining Shearwater to expand its sales organization are Thom Abbott, VP of Provider Sales, and Justin Guadagno, SVP of Payer Sales.

As Chief Revenue Officer, O'Donnell is responsible for all facets of business development across Shearwater's healthcare verticals, including the retention and expansion of current clients.

O'Donnell has worked in healthcare sales and marketing since 1993 with a diverse background in the payer, provider, and workers' compensation industries. He brings experience with developing, selling, and managing both services and technology solutions that have proven to positively impact healthcare outcomes.

Prior to Shearwater, O'Donnell led the sales team for Trinisys, the 2019 NTC Technology Company of the Year. Before Trinisys, he spent 12 years leading teams that delivered managed care services yielding multiple mergers and acquisitions. A native of Nashville, O'Donnell earned a bachelor's degree in Communications from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

As Chief Financial Officer, McNamara is focused on scaling the global finance function of Shearwater's global operations. Prior to joining Shearwater, McNamara served as CFO of Alteon Health, a medical group focused on the emergency and hospitalist specialties, backed by New Mountain Capital.

Previously, he was the CFO of multiple venture-backed and growth-stage companies in the healthcare space. He began his career at Goldman Sachs and Court Square Capital, where he focused on healthcare M&A and investing. He received his B.A., summa cum laude, from The Citadel and his M.Acc. from Belmont University.

Abbott is focused on growing client partnerships in the Revenue Cycle services to Academic Medical Centers, and Guadagno is focused on growing Shearwater's Health Plan vertical.

"We're grateful to continue building our team with these new hires," said Tom Kendrot, CEO of Shearwater. "As the healthcare industry adapts to a post-COVID world, we're well-positioned to help companies know they don't have to handle everything on their own. Outsourcing certain clinical operations ensures U.S. clinicians can focus on the most important tasks at hand."

About Shearwater Health:

Because of a shortage of clinicians, it's difficult to scale healthcare organizations. Shearwater Health provides teams of remote and onsite clinicians that expand the size and impact of clinical teams so that clients can focus on internal teams practicing at the peak of their license.?

From bedside to back-office, there are over 3,000 Shearwater clinicians solving medical and administrative problems every hour of every day all over the world. Shearwater combines clinical expertise with Six Sigma process excellence and RPA technology to improve healthcare outcomes. ?

