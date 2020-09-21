Protein Hydrolysate to Witness Potential Growth by 2028, Upcoming Years to Surpass US$ 1 BN -Future Market Insights

There has been a noticeable expansion in the use of protein hydrolysate owing to rapid development in food, clinical and advanced nutrition sector.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / The protein hydrolysate ingredient market is expected to double its current value through the forecast period. According to FMI report, the market is likely to register a CAGR of 7.3% through 2028. Protein hydrolysate ingredients market is expanding due to the fast growing health and wellness sector and rising population of vegan meal consumers.

"Surging demand for vegan food products and multiple use in nutritional sector is acting as a key catalyst in the market. Protein hydrolysate helps infant avoid gastrointestinal issues and chemical reactions caused due to lactose intake which thereby motivates them to rely on these ingredients," states the FMI Analyst.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market - Important Takeaways

North America holds the largest revenue share and stands as a global leader due to higher food processing qualities.

Leading players are working on manufacturing sports nutrition and hydrolysate-based infant formula as it is about to bring better opportunities.

The market registered a value of US$ 1 BN in 2018, this value is estimated to double in the forecast period.

Demand for slimming supplements, bakery, food, sports nutrition and infant formulas is going to increase through the forecast period.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market - Driving Factors

Innumerable use in food, nutrition and bakery and high demand for superior quality slimming food products is driving the market as it helps in muscle building.

Visible expanding preference for vegan meals and rising vegan population with increased demand for plant-based protein is driving the production.

The ageing population has increased in recent times and they prefer balanced nutrition with high-protein ingredients because of which demand has shifted to higher levels.

Working mothers, rapid urbanization and improving standards of living is forcing people to shift towards clinical and higher degree nutrition.

Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients Market - Key Restraints

Use of protein alternatives in infants is rising daily but excess can cause allergies and stomach issues.

The alternatives of protein hydrolysate are affordable and out of reach for many families

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

This market might have faced considerable loss due to reduced production on account of strict lockdown rules but developed countries require much of these ingredients owing to the benefits. Slimming and muscle building is something that is trending these days. Use and demand for clinical nutrition is already rising and this industry is on a reviving path because these products fall under the necessity banner.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the market include Arla Food Ingredients Group, Davisco and Hilmar Ingredients. All of the leading players are working on building collaborations with major manufacturers to magnify their production capacity and also improving product portfolios.

Major participants rely on investing into growth strategies, product expansion and development of milk alternatives for infants and lactose-intolerant consumers.

More on the report

FMI's analysis presents segmentation on the basis of product form (powder, liquid), end-use (food, infants, bakery, sauce and spreads etc.), ingredient type (milk, protein, whey and casein hydrolysate ingredients) and region (North America, Europe, Asia, and Japan)

