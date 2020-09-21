Brightstone Transitions Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

For the Past 10 Years, Brightstone Transitions has Been Helping Neurodiverse Young Adults Between the Ages of 18 and 30 Lead Independent Lives

GAINESVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Brightstone Transitions is proud and honored to celebrate 10 years of being in operations this spring, 2021.

Brightstone Transitions helps neurodiverse young adults between the ages of 18 and 30 lead independent lives. The organization helps young adults with conditions including ADHD, ADD, OCD (mild), NLD, LD, or Autism Spectrum Disorder.

"Brightstone Transitions opened in 2011 with the idea of moving away from program-centered activities to a community-based approach that helps young adults achieve true self-reliance," says Tim McMahon, the founder of Brightstone.

"We do this through our motto of independence through application, which is coaching and mentoring in the moment and helping our clients learn how to take care of themselves, navigate social situations, and manage finances with the ultimate goal of becoming truly independent."

Jason Cox, co-owner of Brightstone, explains that working with young adults through the admissions process, the organization's goal is to ask questions, which allows them to get to know their young adults more completely rather than just discussing their diagnosis.

"This helps our team create an individualized plan with our young adults, which meets their specific needs. It allows our team to help young adults move beyond their limitations and self-doubt and step into living a meaningful life," shares Jason Cox.

For more information, please visit http://brightstonetransitions.com/.

About Brightstone Transitions

Brightstone Transitions is an individualized young adult transitional program for people between the ages of 18 and 30 that are autistic. Brightstone is a community-integrated, coaching, and mentoring model, allowing clients to gain and apply the necessary skills and social acuity in real-time through an individualized, personal growth plan based on their own level of need. Brightstone believes that all young adults have abilities regardless of a diagnosis that may be labelled as a disability and that they deserve to feel accepted and lead independent lives. The facility is located in Gainesville, Georgia.

