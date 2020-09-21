DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading 21-Sep-2020 / 15:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on AQSE Growth market with effect from 09:00am 21/09/2020, following a trading halt on the ASX pending the issuer releasing an announcement. European Lithium Ltd Ordinary Shares Symbol: EUR ISIN: AU000000EUR7 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu Category Code: MSCM TIDM: AQSE LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 84578 EQS News ID: 1134425 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2020 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)