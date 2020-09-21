BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55

Mandatory closed period - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations



The Directors of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 August 2020, has previously been notified to a RIS.



Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 22 October 2020.



Enquiries:



Ms C Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427



Date: 21 September 2020