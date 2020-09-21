Anzeige
21.09.2020
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document Half Yearly Report

PR Newswire

London, September 21

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT: Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2020

A copy of the Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2020 will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ended 30 June 2020 may also be viewed at:

www.blackrock.com/uk/brla

21 September 2020

