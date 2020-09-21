Nicole Smith, Founder Of Socialisd, Shares Why Financial Advisors And Accountants Should Be Utilizing Digital Content Delivery To Leverage Their Business

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / In an age where most of our daily activities are moving to digital, it's more important than ever that business owners leverage social media to find new clients, as well as embrace it to engage and retain existing clients.

Australia native, Nicole Smith, has been in financial services for 25+ years and has experience in multiple facets of the industry, including financial advice and mutual fund management. Although she was passionate about the work, she continued to find herself drawn to marketing. In 2009, she set out to learn all she could about digital marketing, social media, branding and more. Within a few months, Nicole began working with other financial advisors, offering consultation, social media, and website development services. She soon realized the industry need was far greater than she'd initially imagined. While financial advisors and accountants were incredibly skilled in the services they offered, they didn't have the tools or resources to market their services well or even know where to begin with using the technology tools required.

Combining her industry knowledge and passion for marketing, Nicole founded Socialisd. There is a gaping hole for social media content that both agitates and educates clients to make decisions, seek advice, or refer others. Most content that is found on advice-heavy social media channels, speak to their audiences like they're advisers - it's not intelligently written content for clients, nor is it interesting enough to engage them. Socialisd solves this problem by providing sophisticated digital content delivery, which talks to clients about topics that matter.

Around 3.2 billion people, 42% of the world's population, are present on one or more social media platforms. It is highly likely that a potential client or customer will do their research on your company first, before making their buying decision. Having a substantial and professional presence on social media becomes a much higher priority to compete with your peers. In 2020, we are living in a 'don't call us, we'll call you' era. The typical consumer prefers now more than ever to take action, at least the first steps, on their own. It could start with researching new service providers, booking an appointment, or joining a membership. Research is suggesting that close to 85% of transactions in 2020 and beyond will happen without any human interaction.

Most financial advice practices and accounting firms lack the skills and time to create a flourishing social media presence - which is normal, given it's not their area of expertise. An effective strategy to both attract new clients and keep existing clients engaged and up to date, is often non-existent. Drawing upon her financial industry experience, Nicole knows where the gaps are and how to create the right content. Nicole and her team produce relevant, educational and eye-catching social media content for their subscribers' use. The road map for financial advisors and accountants to establish themselves as thought leaders in their industries can begin here.

For $13 a day, members can access 30 (or 31) days of social media content which they download from a membership portal. The pre-created content is available for download each month, ensuring that members maintain an active social media presence, that's also consistent in delivery. The membership also includes a soon to be launched learning hub - free for social content members.

The learning hub will include educational modules around brand building, creating videos and much more, along with monthly challenges to help team members embrace digital marketing more efficiently and effectively. In addition to establishing a presence on social media, members learn strategies and tactics on a variety of digital marketing topics, ranging from setting up Google Analytics, website copywriting best practices and lots more.

For those looking for even more assistance in growing their digital presence, Socialisd also offers a second-tier package that includes full-colour branding, distribution of content and monthly reporting, all for $29 per day. Nicole understands that having great content ready to be posted to social media, might not be the total solution for many practices, given there may not be a team member who has the time or skills to distribute it for the business. The Socialisd team can do this for you. A monthly video will be available in this package (free) from November, which can be distributed to social media or put on your website. Yet another way, the Socialisd team is helping you to educate and engage clients on topics that are important to their daily lives.

The COVID-19 crisis has created the perfect environment for financial advisors and accountants to reevaluate business strategies and plan for the future. Nicole has seen more and more practices taking time to look at their online presence, adjust their current strategy, rebrand their businesses and evaluate new, more innovative growth tactics. The affordability of Socialisd's offering is a significant benefit to multi-disciplinary practices (financial advice and accounting combined). On average, a business brand could expect to spend $2,000 - 3,000 per month for bespoke social media marketing services. Socialisd can provide exceptional digital content delivery, at a fraction of the price.

Socialisd launched in September in Australia and will be available in the United Kingdom, United States, South Africa, and New Zealand very soon.

Maintaining a social media presence helps build community with your clients while providing access to relevant information. It doesn't need to be complicated, but it does need to be high quality and consistent. With Socialisd's tactical and strategic approach to tackling social media content creation, financial advisors and accountants can access the content and educational resources they need to rapidly grow their business, attract new clients and maintain relationships with existing clients.

CONTACT:

Contact Name: Nicole Smith

Business Name: Socialisd

Address: Media Sixx, Level 5, 111 Cecil Street, South Melbourne Victoria 3205, Australia

Website Link: http://www.socialisd.com/

Send email

SOURCE: Nicole Smith

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/606695/Nicole-Smith-Founder-Of-Socialisd-Shares-Why-Financial-Advisors-And-Accountants-Should-Be-Utilizing-Digital-Content-Delivery-To-Leverage-Their-Business