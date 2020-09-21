EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 18 September 2020 was 294.9p including estimated current period revenue and 291.0p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 39,437,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 25,071,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







21 September 2020



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58