Hand Dryer Producers Witness Increased Products Uptake Due to Their Cost-Efficiency and Eco-Friendliness: TMR

- The global hand dryer market is expected to gather notable sales avenues and grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.1% during this forecast period of 2019 to 2027

- Asia Pacific is one of the lucrative regions showing high demand for hand dryers owing to increased focus on infrastructure development activities in the region

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hand dryer is an electric machine used for the purpose of hand drying. The device comprises heating elements, air blower, and a sensor or a push button. Hand dryers are popularly used in various public places such as airports, hospitals, hotels and restaurants, offices, shopping malls, and other such places. One of the key reasons for the increased use of hand dryers is their cost-effectiveness. These products are helping organizations reduce the expenditure on various pricey options such as paper towels. Thus, the increased acceptance of this product in various places will stimulate the demand opportunities in the global hand dryer market.

Analysts at TMR largely concur that the global hand dryer market will show growth at anoutstanding CAGR of around 7.1% and gather substantial amount in the form of revenues during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Key Findings of Hand Dryer Market Report

The global hand dryer market is foreseen to gain prominent expansion opportunities during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.1% during this forecast period.

Of all product types, jet air dryer segment of hand dryer market is gaining lucrative avenues from all across the world.

Among all regions, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent markets for hand dryer.

The Asia Pacific hand dryer market is predicted to notable amount in the form of revenues during the tenure of 2019-2027.

The market experiences high competition levels due to presence of many small and large-scale companies.

Hand Dryer Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Hand dryers are gaining traction across gamut of end-use industries on the back of cost-effectiveness as well as environmental friendly nature of these products. Thus, increased use of these products is helping in the rapid expansion of the global hand dryer market.

The government bodies of various developing countries including India , China , and Brazil are growing focus on infrastructure development. As a result, there is remarkable growth in the number of fast food chains, hotels, and restaurants in these countries. This factor is generating prominent sales opportunities for vendors working in the global hand dryer market.

, , and are growing focus on infrastructure development. As a result, there is remarkable growth in the number of fast food chains, hotels, and restaurants in these countries. This factor is generating prominent sales opportunities for vendors working in the global hand dryer market. The improved disposable income of major entities is one of the key reasons supporting the adoption of hand dryers in numerous regions.

Increased awareness about the health and hygiene is predicted to push the development of the hand dryer market in the years ahead.

Hand Dryer Market: Restraining Factors

The installation of hand dryer requires high initial investment. This is one of the key factors projected to hinder the growth of the global hand dryer market.

This aside, the market will witness restricted growth owing to the noise created by these devices.

Hand Dryer Market: Competitive Assessment

The global hand dryer market shows presence of many small and large-scale vendors. As a result, the competitive landscape of this market is exceptionally intense. Major players in the hand dryer market are growing focus on expanding on their businesses by producing cost-efficient products.

Key players in the global hand dryer market are World Dryer, Dyson Ltd., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Excel Dryer Inc., Electrostar GmbH, Bradley Corporation, Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co. Ltd., Palmer Fixture, and SPL Ltd.

The Hand Dryer Market can be segmented as follows:

Product Type

Warm Air Dryers (WAD)

Jet Air Dryers (JAD)

End-user

Hotels

Food Processing and Food Service

Office Buildings

Healthcare

Others

Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) GCC



South Africa



Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

