The Board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided to use an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 25, 2020 and pay an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of NOK 7.25 per share. The Ex-date is September 22, 2020. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJF, GJFN). For further information please find attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791561