Theradiag (Paris:ALTER), a French company specializing in diagnostic tests for autoimmune and infectious diseases, today announces the market launch of a CE-marked antigen test for detecting COVID-19.

On September 16, 20201, an order dated September 15, 2020, amending the order of July 10, 2020 stipulating the general measures required to tackle the COVID-19 epidemic in regions emerging from the health state of emergency and those where it has been prolonged, was published in the French Official Journal. Pursuant to this order, antigen tests are now officially approved for detecting

COVID-19 among asymptomatic patients in France, a measure designed to ease pressure on medical biology labs.

The antigen test: a new diagnostic tool for tackling COVID-19

Like RT-PCR tests, antigen tests are carried out using a swab to take a nasopharyngeal sample.

The swab is then analyzed directly at the test location, without the need for specific equipment or personnel. Delivering a result in less than 15 minutes after taking the sample, the test detects the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus proteins or virus fragments, unlike RT-PCR tests which determine the presence of genetic material (DNA, genomes, etc.) belonging to the virus.

The test was developed by CerTest Biotec, a longstanding Spanish partner of Theradiag specializing in direct detection of respiratory pathogens using rapid tests.

Theradiag: the French specialist in lab-based diagnosis

Founded in 1986, Theradiag specializes in the development of diagnostics capable of measuring treatment efficacy, particularly in the field of biotherapy, for autoimmune diseases and cancer, a discipline known as theranostics (therapy diagnostics), in which Theradiag is the world leader.

Going further than mere diagnostics, theranostics is designed to enable clinicians to define individual treatment for each patient by controlling treatment efficiency and anticipating potential side-effects inherent in biotherapies. Theradiag seeks to promote customized medicine by establishing individual treatment tailored to the specific needs of each patient.

The market launch of the antigen test forms part of the campaign Theradiag launched in April to contribute to tackling COVID-19, involving the development of serology tests to detect specific COVID-19 antibodies in patients. The new test expands Theradiag's range of tools for diagnosing COVID-19.

Theradiag CEO Bernard de Castelnau said: "The current resurgence of COVID-19 infections has increased the need for rapid and effective diagnostic tests. By launching this antigen test in France, Theradiag intends to consolidate and step up its support for patients and health authorities in tackling this pandemic."

1 Source: https://www.legifrance.gouv.fr/jorf/id/JORFTEXT000042331277

