VIP-Media: From Bankruptcy To Business Leader, Pascal Bachmann Rebuilt His Life

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Born and raised in Switzerland,Pascal Bachmann has managed to overcome all limitations of being an immigrant and is now living his passion. He went from being a professional Thaiboxer in Thailand to having a major accident that ended his career and crushed his dreams of being a world champion in mixed martial arts. However, this life shift led him to his entrepreneurial path as a Health Coach. As Bachmann gained experience in building businesses and made valuable contacts, he became an advisor for small businesses and earned great success and recognition in the business world. From having it all, he lost everything within a 2 month period as he went through a 15M bankruptcy. Bachmann had to file for personal bankruptcy and lost all his retirement savings. However, he never lost his will and positive mindset. Bachmann started again from zero, building his business from the ground up, and is now a successful entrepreneur.

"Everything I teach I've experienced firsthand. I've been at the top then fell to the bottom and had to learn to pick myself up and rebuild many times in my career and in my personal life."

As a life and business strategist, Bachmann takes his own experiences and innate ability to inspire others to empower and educate high achievers and entrepreneurs. He provides his clients with the tools that are necessary to achieve clarity and success. Hence, he helps individuals go from simply having an idea, to actually building a business. Bachmann teaches his clients key strategies to make their businesses grow. He not only offers business strategies, but also teaches mindset, patience, and success in all areas of life.

"There's so many things going on in the world, and a large amount of the society proves that they are not able to handle the challenges. They need coaches - leaders who empower and educate them in how to master whatever it is. I learned early that if you want your business to grow, you as a person need to grow."

Bachmann believes that there is a place for everyone in the business world. It's all about finding your circle, as well as the leaders who resonate with you and can best support you on your path. As such, Bachmann teaches from his own experience and puts great effort into designing programs that are personalized and proven to work for his clients. With more than 25 years of expertise in building a solid business foundation, Bachmann decided to expand his online presence to allow more people to access the value in his teachings as it relates to different areas of health and success such as mindset, goal-setting and productivity. For the upcoming year, Bachmann plans to coach only 1000 very special, high achieving individuals for an entire year and guide them to their first seven figure business.

"I'm a believer in: First you do it and prove yourself that what you do works. After that teach and share your knowledge with others. Then be thankful and give back."

To learn more about Bachmann and get involved in his coaching, follow him on Instagram here or visit his coaching website.

