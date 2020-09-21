Family Features: Celebrate Halloween Safely and Help a Good Cause

MISSION, KS / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / This Halloween, fewer families will be going door to door as the pandemic enters its predicted second wave. Seventy-three percent of people do not anticipate taking their children trick-or-treating at all, according to a Harris Poll survey. However, Halloween is not canceled, and there are ways parents and kids can still celebrate safely while also giving back to a good cause.

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

To promote social distancing, Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF is going completely virtual for the first time. As the longest running youth-led program in the United States, it has raised more than $180 million for kids in need since inception. In fact, the iconic American tradition is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Although the physical, orange coinboxes will not be seen this year, kids can still be heroes of Halloween by doing their part online. Beginning Oct. 1, parents and teachers can register at TrickorTreatforUNICEF.org to receive a virtual collection box with a customized link and QR code. By participating in activities and watching educational videos, children will earn Trick-or-Treat Coins that can be used to support real-life causes. By providing funding for COVID-19 relief programs in nutrition, health, education and more, kids can connect their efforts to positive impact for children around the world.

Teachers and educators in grades K-8 will also have access to the UNICEF Kid Power platform, where they can participate in free, virtual learning activities that introduce global citizenship concepts, promote teamwork and encourage community building. Kids can feel empowered knowing they are using this Halloween to support their peers both locally and globally.

Learn more at TrickorTreatforUNICEF.org.

