Campaign Urges Governments at Next Year's UN Climate Conference to Back Compulsory Climate Education and Literacy

Urgent Action Needed to Equip All Youth with the Knowledge and Skills Needed to Join Green Economy
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EARTHDAY.ORG today launched a global campaign aimed at ensuring that all students receive quality, wide-ranging, climate education in schools across all grade levels and disciplines.
The campaign encourages governments attending the crucial United Nations climate summit in 2021 to make climate change and climate literacy a core feature of school curriculum across the globe. In addition to EARTHDAY.ORG, early backers range from trade unions and teachers' unions to environmental organizations, NGOs, and Mayors from around the globe such as the International Trades Union Confederation, National Wildlife Federation, and Labor Network for Sustainability.
"At COP26, we need stepped up action and ambition right across the Paris Agreement, and that includes ambition in respect to climate education. We need to better educate our children and youth on the science and the risks, but also the excitement of building a better world; generating more good jobs in sustainable businesses and the benefits of being greener consumers and more active citizens. I welcome this global initiative and look forward to it stimulating excitement and enthusiasm among all governments and all sectors of society," said Patricia Espinosa, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change (UNFCCC).
Backers believe the campaign is a critical step to bridge a cavernous gap in society's response to humanity's greatest existential challenge.
"Climate and environmental literacy is a key component to protect the planet," Fr. Joshtrom Isaac Kureethadam, Coordinator of the Sector of Ecology and Creation at the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development.
David Edwards, the General Secretary of Education International, the largest federation of teachers' trades unions, said, "Climate change is the most important issue humanity faces today. Our 32 million members all over the planet have repeatedly raised the alarm, together with youth and students. Our World Congress last year passed a resolution calling for education systems to ensure comprehensive climate change education-that is not happening, and we need to change it."
Climate education can also help foster a new generation of citizens with the interest and the skills needed for jobs in a growing green economy, to make better, sustainable consumer choices and to hold governments -- both national and local -- accountable for their decisions.
Kathleen Rogers, President of EARTHDAY.ORG which is one of the key organizations behind the campaign, said, "An educated and civically active citizenry is the best bet the world has for overcoming the climate and environmental emergency. It is the key to building strong communities, an engaged workforce, and the sustainable economies needed for the 21st Century. It has to start in schools, and it has to start now. Together, we can change this."
Rogers praised the governments of Italy and Mexico for stepping up their ambition in advance of COP26 with measures that underline some of the bold, far-reaching changes needed.
"The goal for all governments at COP26 in the UK next year is clear. Compulsory and assessed climate education is required linked with real-life civic engagement -- so what is taught in the classroom is reinforced by real world experience whether it be learning how to install solar panels on a school roof or restoring a degraded forest and will flow out into our companies and higher education institutions," said Kathleen Rogers.
In a letter to the Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Patricia Espinosa and governments, the campaigners concede that every country must be free to choose their roadmap for implementing climate literacy.
"We also urge governments to find ways and means to advance climate literacy at home and support poorer countries' efforts to meet their climate education goals," says the letter.
"Introducing civics and climate literacy tools in the classroom can help those most affected by climate change, the vulnerable and marginalized communities, by building knowledge and skills for the growing green economy," said Kathleen Rogers.
Increased Climate Education Backed by Scientists
In a paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences earlier in 2020, researchers argue that education is one of the key social tipping points to realize the aim of stabilizing the Earth's climate by 2050.
The researchers, drawn from centers in Africa, Europe and the United States, state, "These social tipping interventions comprise removing fossil-fuel subsidies and incentivizing decentralized energy generation, building carbon-neutral cities, divesting from assets linked to fossil fuels, revealing the moral implications of fossil fuels, strengthening climate education and engagement, and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions information."
Wide-Spread Public Support
There are strong indications of wide-spread public support for a dramatic step up in climate education and literacy, including in schools, worldwide.
A survey by World Wide Views, conducted in close to 80 countries before the 2015 Summit that adopted the landmark Paris Climate Change Agreement, found that close to 80 percent of those questioned thought climate education was the strongest policy for reducing emissions followed by action to protect tropical forests.
Earlier this month the views of the UK citizens climate assembly, with people drawn from all walks of life, were announced on how they thought the country could achieve net zero emissions by 2050.
The citizens proposed many direct measures such as taxing frequent flyers and reducing red meat consumption, but the overarching recommendation was information and education.
Nations meet in the Scottish city of Glasgow in November 2021 to raise ambition across the areas of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.
Climate education falls under Article 12 of the Agreement known as Action for Climate Empowerment.
Notes to Editors
EARTHDAY.ORG is driving the campaign for increased climate education and literacy. Learn more here: https://www.earthday.org/campaign/climate-environmental-literacy/
The sign-up letter that will be presented to Executive Secretary of the UNFCCC and the more than 190 governments or 'Parties' attending COP26, can be signed here: https://action.earthday.org/cop26_literacy_letter_orgs
For more information on Action for Climate Empowerment, which includes education, please visit: https://unfccc.int/topics/education-youth/the-big-picture/what-is-action-for-climate-empowerment
List of Campaign Supporters
Organization
Signatory
Title
1 Million Women
Natalie Isaacs
Founder/CEO
Accelerating Climate Action
Renard Siew
Co-Founder
Africa Environmental and Health Advancement Network
Cordelia Adamu
Founder/President
African Climate Reality Project
Nicole Rodel
Communications Officer
African Climate Reality Project
Amy Giliam
Branch Manager
AGEREF/CL
Mamadou Karama
Secrétaire Exécutif
Alberta Council for Environmental Education (ACEE)
Gareth Thomson
Executive Director
Alliance for Climate Education, ACE
Reb Anderson
Director of Education
Alliance for Climate Education, ACE
Maayan Cohen
Director of Partnerships and Campaigns
Animals Are Sentient Beings, Inc.
Sarah Stewart
President
APNEK TUNISIA
Youssef kKhelif
Président
Applied Research Institute-Jerusalem
Jad Isaac
Doctor
Aquaworld
Paul Ayomide
Founder/Team Lead
Arab Forum for Environment and Development (AFED)
Najib Saab
Secretary General
Arab Network Popular Education (EPEP)
Elsy Wakil
Coordinator
Arab Youth Climate Movement Qatar
Neeshad Shafi
Executive Director
Arava Institute for Environmental Studies
Cathie Granit
Program Director
Asociacion Peru Sembrando Vida
Mrs. Mafalda Leguia
President
Association of Science and Technology Center
Cristin Dorgelo
President and CEO
Association of Zoos & Aquariums
Dan Ashe
President and CEO
Association of Zoos & Aquariums
Amy Rutherford
Director, Professional Development & Education
Australian Parents for Climate Action
Suzie Brown
National Director
Bibi Productions
Bibi Russell
Founder
Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Program
Linda Cabot
Founder and President
Bulacan State University
Dr. Richard Clemente
Dean
Bureau for Rights Based Development (BRD)
Khan Agha Dawoodzai
Executive Director
Campaign for Environmental Literacy
Jim Elder
Director
Canadian Parents for Climate Action
Fiona Koza
Founder
Care about Climate
Natalie Lucas
CEO
Center for Ecoliteracy
Adam Kesselman
Executive Director
Center for Green Schools at USGBC
Anisa Heming
Director
Centro Mexicano de Responsabilidad Global CEMERG, A. C.
Ney Villamil
Secretary General
Change Can Change Climate Change (C5) Foundation
Vishnu P R
CEO
Cinemaplaneta
Eleonora Isunza
Co-Director
CLEAN Network
Frank Niepold
Leadership Board Co-chair
Clean-Tech Republik CIC
Hira Wajahat
Founder
Climate Action Network Uganda
Climate Cardinals
Rohan Arora
Executive Board Member and Director of Research and Development
Climate Dads
Jason Sandman
Co-Founder
Climate Generation: A Will Steger Legacy
Kristen Poppleton
Senior Director of Programs
Climate Reality Leadership Corps
Arby Paulyn Rae Duero
Climate Reality Leader
Climate Reality Project
Kenneth Berlin
President and CEO
Climate Strike Thailand
ClimateMama
Harriet Shugarman
Executive Director
Club of Rome
Sandrine Dixson-Declève
Co-president
Club of Rome
Mamphela Ramphele
Co-president
Communitopia
Katie Modic
Executive Director
Congolese Youth Biodiversity Network
Marie Nancy Chimanuka
Member
Conservation Music Lesotho
Reekelitsoe Molapo
Co-founder
Contact Base
Ananya Bhattacharya
Secretary
Cork Environmental Forum
Bernadette Connolly
Coordinator
Design for Change
Sanjli Gidwaney
Co-Director
E3 Washington
Sylvia Hadnot
Co-Chair
Earth Uprising International
Alexandria Villaseñor
Founder and Youth Staff Coordinator
EarthEcho International
Philippe Cousteau
Founder
EcoAction Arlington
Elenor Hodges
Executive Director
Eco-Friends AJK
Ghaznain Iqbal
Co-Founder
Education International
David Edwards, PhD
General Secretary
EDUCA
Iñigo Orvañanos
President
EDUCA
Monica Cinco
General Director
Enab Baladi
Masoud Betar
PR Officer
Environment America
Andrea McGimsey
Sr. Director, Global Warming Solutions Campaign
Environment America
Wendy Wendlandt
Acting President
Environment Savers of Zambia
Enock Mwewa
Executive Director
Environmental Citizenship Program
Mahnaz Kadhemi
Member
EURONAT
Guenther Seidel
European Outdoor Conservation Association (EOCA)
Tanya Bascombe
Joint General Manager
Fondo para la Comunicación y la Educación Ambiental, A.C.
Teresa Gutiérrez
Foreldreløftet (Parents' Pledge)
Veslemøy Klavenes-Berge
Co-founder
Foundation Earth
Randy Hayes
Executive Director
Fuji Office Machines FZE
Amir Ali
CEO
Fundación Moisés Bertoni
Raquel Fratta
Lider de Iniciativas para la Nueva Economía
FutureSavers Sustainable Development Initiative Nigeria
Bernard Ogechi Destiny
Regional Supervisor
Global Shapers New Delhi Hub
Mitali Nikore
Curator
Gray2Green Movement
Kelo Uchendu
Founder and Lead Strategist
Green Cross Belarus
Vladimir Shevtsov
Director
Green Hope
Kehkashan Basu
Founder
Green Our Planet
Ciara Byrne
Founder and Co-Executive Director
Green society
Asmaa Hanafi
Founder
Green Vigil Foundation
Kaustav Chatterjee
Founder
Green Vigil Foundation
Surbhi Jaiswal
Team Lead
Greenpeace Africa
Nhlanhla Sibisi
Climate & Energy Campaigner
Guardianes De La Tierra
Francisco Javier Vera Manzanares
Founder
Happy Community Organization
James Njuguna
Executive Director
Hip Hop Caucus
Rev Yearwood
President and Founder
Ibdaa Foundation for the Environment and Sustainable Development
Dr. Yaser Baazab
Institute for Environmental Policy-Albania
Endri Haxhiraj
Executive Director
Institute for Nature Conservation in Albania
Genti Kromidha
President
Instituto Tecnológico Superior de Xalapa
Laura Ruelas-Monjardin
Docente
International Association for the Advancement of Innovative Approaches to Global Challenges- IAAI GloCha
Miroslav Polzer
Executive Director
International Trades Union Confederation
Sharon Burrow
General Secretary
International Youth Council - Yemen
Ala Mustafa Al-Rabeei
Environment & Climate Change Program Coordinator
IvyPlus Network, India
Kabataang Lingkod Bayan ng Pilipinas
Raiza Mae Togado
Deputy National Secretary General
King's Centre for Visualization in Science
Peter Mahaffy
Director
Kupu Hawai'i
Yvonne Yoro
Program Coordinator
Latino Outdoors
Luis Villa
Executive Director
Labor Network for Sustainability
Joe Uehlein
President
Let's Do It India
Pankaj Choudhary
Founder
Liberian Youth for Climate Actions - LYCA
Ezekiel Nyanfor
Founder & Executive Director
Malawi National Youth Network on Climate Change( NYNCC).
Malango Kayira
Member
Mass Audubon
Kristen Scopinich
Director of Education and Engagement
Moms Clean Air Force
Molly Rauch
Public Health Policy Director
Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust
Carl Bruessow
Executive Director
National Campaign for Sustainable Development Nepal
Daya Sagar Shrestha
Chairperson
National Center for Science Education
Ann Reid
Executive Director
National Children's Campaign
Kimberly Gutzler
Co-Founder and President
National Council for the Social Studies
Lawrence Paska
National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation - NNOCCI
Lauren Watkins, PhD
2021 Executive Chair
National Network for Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation - NNOCCI
Emily Moberg, PhD
2020 Executive Chair
National Wildlife Federation
Kevin Coyle
Counsel to the President and CEO
Netzwerk Schweizer Pärke
Dominique Weissen
Geschäftsführerin
Nikore Associates
Mitali Nikore
Founder
North American Association for Environmental Education
Judy Braus
Exectutive Director
NY Sun Works
Manuela Zamora
Executive Director
Ocean Foundation
Mark Spalding
President
Our Kids' Climate
Frida Berry Eklund
Founder and Senior Adviser
Parents for Climate Aotearoa
Alicia Hall
National Coordinator
Parents for Climate Israel
Parents for Climate Israel
Parents for Climate Poland
Parents for Future Germany
Parents for Future Global
Parents for Future UK
PROCASUR
Juan Moreno
Director
Poly Prep Country Day School
Brian Filiatraut
Director of Sustainability
Rachel's Network
Fern Shepard
President
REEDUCA
Ana Paula Margain León
General Coordinator
The Resilient Foundation
Reversible
Ruben Cors
Co-founder
RJS/Clim
Miti Madina Ouattara
Bénévol
Rural Environmental Sustainability Initiative
Herbert Murungi
Operations Director
Sanctuary Nature Foundation, India
Bittu Sahgal
Founder
Sangguniang Kabataan
Marian Jule Cedeno
Sangguniang Kabataan Federated President
SAVE Foundation
Waltraud Kugler
Project Director
Schools for Climate Action
Nancy Metzger-Carter
Lead Teacher
Sea Cleaners
Yvan Bourgnon
President-Founder
SEEP
Simo Ribaj
Chairman
Solar Impulse Foundation
Bertrand Piccard
Chair
Soluciones Turisticas Sostenibles STS CR SA
Roberto Emilio Baca Plazaola
Soluciones Turisticas Sostenibles STS CR SA
Southwest Voter Registration Education Project and William C. Velasquez Institute
Lydia Camarillo
President
Sukaar Foundation
Gulab Rai
Sr. Program Manager
Sustainability and Education Policy Network
Marcia McKenzie
Director
Sustainable Energy and Enterprise Development for Communities (SEED4COM)
Clarence Gio Almoite
Project Coordinator
SustainableOman
Agnes Astolfi
Founder
SustainableQATAR
Katrin Scholz-Barth
President
Take Action Global
Koen Timmers
Executive Director
Tanzania youth biodiversity network
Zuhura Ahmad
Biodiversity conservation
Tanzania Youth Biodiversity Network
Rhoda Chausa
Organization Representative
Techno India Group / Y-East
Pauline Laravoire
Sustainability Director
The Community Check-Up
Rohan Arora
Founder & Executive Director
The Eroteme
Ronnel Franco Landrito
The Global W.E./Global Warming Express
Genie Stevens
Executive Director
The Green Guerrilla
Melissa Tan
The Hunger Project Mexico
Diana Delgadillo Ramírez
Manager of Advocacy in Public Policy
The Ianna Mallayka Foundation
Mallayka Oddenyo
Director
The Parents' Climate Community
Eileen McGinnis
Founder
The Shri Ram school
Aditya Mukarji
Secretary Environment
Timorese Youth Initiative for Development
Together to protect Human & the Environment Association
Saadiyah Hassoon
General Director
Union of Agricultural Work Committees
???? ????
????
Universidad Técnica de Manabí
Dr. Ezequiel Zamora-Ledezma
Professor
Utpravan YF
Våra barns klimat
Sofia Bernett
Head of Operations
We Don't Have Time
Ingmar Rentzhog
Founder and CEO
We Mean to Clean
Women and Gender Constituency
Bridget Burns
Co-focal point
Women and Gender Constituency
Ndivile Mokoena
Co-focal point
YES- Young European Socialists
Alícia Homs Ginel
President
YOUNG CEO
Hemang Vellore
CO-FOUNDER
Young Earth Savers Club
Andy Alegre
Member
Young Environmental Forum
Ludwig Federigan
Executive Director
Young Environmental Forum
Elvira Capili
Climate Reality Leader
YOUNGO
Marie-Claire Graf
Co-Focal Point
YOUNGO
Heeta Lakhani
Co-Focal Point
Youth Action for Success and Development
Edward Msiska
Executive Director
YOUTH FOR OUR PLANET
Maurice Munga
Regional Mobiliser for Africa
Youth For Our Planet Africa
Youth Strike 4 Climate Philippines
Jefferson Estela
Lead Convenor
Yuvsatta (youth for peace)
Parmod Sharma
Founder
(individual)
Thomas Lovejoy, PhD
Conservation Biologist
(individual)
Mark S. McCaffrey
Founder of ECOS and Co-founder of CLEAN, the Climate Literacy and Energy Awareness Network.
(individual)
Mayor Mary Casillas Salas
Mayor Chula Vista, CA
(individual)
Mayor Victoria Woodards
Mayor Tacoma, WA
(individual)
Mayor John Dailey
Mayor Tallahassee, FL
(individual)
Mayor Jorge Munoz Wells
Mayor of Lima
(individual)
Mrs. Karla Raquel Taboada Falla
Jefa de Educación Ambiental Municipal Government of Lima
(individual)
Michelle Wyman
Energy, Climate and Environment Expert
(individual)
Ricky Kej
Composer, music producer and environmentalist
(individual)
Brenda Mwale
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Jeancy Kangunza
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Aditya Dubey
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Aditya Mukarji
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Batjargal Ankhtsetseg
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Belgutei Chizorig
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Hemang Vellore
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Ridhima Pandey
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Saddam Sahito
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
(individual)
Sidharth Singh,
EARTHDAY.ORG Ambassador
