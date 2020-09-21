Anzeige
21.09.2020 | 19:34
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Personalized Mini Mini Jewels Dog Tags In Smoldering Bikini Shot, Earns 4M Likes

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Lopez rocked three personalized Diamond Halo Dog Tags by cult celebrity favorite, Mini Mini Jewels, in the smoldering bikini shot in her latest Instagram post, earning 4 million likes. The three 14k yellow gold script pendants spell out JLo on layered chains amidst the fiery beach photos.

MINI MINI JEWELS
Founded by Tracey Kahn, Mini Mini Jewels is a fine jewelry brand that celebrates individuality and everyday luxury. It aims to inspire and empower. The signature delicate jewels are designed to be combined and layered to tell your unique story-from zodiac signs and initials to lucky numbers and personal symbols.

MMJ is a treasured style staple for celebrities and tastemakers, including Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Meghan Markle, Mila Kunis, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Reese Witherspoon, Meghan Markle and Emma Stone.

Distinguished by exquisite quality, all of MMJs collections are pure 14k gold with diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones. Each piece is meticulously crafted in the U.S. at our workshop in Los Angeles, California.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Courtney Bodie


The Townsend Group


courtneyb@townsendgroupmedia.com


203-622-3938

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278182/Mini_Mini_Jewels_JLo_Bikini.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278183/Mini_Mini_Jewels_JLo.jpg

