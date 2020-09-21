Jonathan Weiss Launches New Personal Website

The new website for Jonathan Weiss details his work experience and features various publications he has appeared in

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2020 / Jonathan Weiss recently launched his own personal website highlighting his career and various publications through which he has offered his expert opinion as well as his professional blog.

With experience in several fields including finance and health and fitness, Jonathan Weiss has been involved in real estate for the past five years.

The website for Jonathan Weiss shares his education, career experience, and links to various publications he has been featured in.

On his personal professional blog, Mr. Weiss writes on a variety of topics. He recently provided a list of sports psychology tips to enhance results in the gym or on the playing field.

His website also includes links to various publications through which he has been featured, including True Activist and Incredible Things. In the article with True Activist, he spoke about how COVID-19 is affecting everyday golfers and in the article for Incredible Things, he discussed the importance of global education.

Jonathan Weiss' website also includes links to interviews he has been featured in including interviews with Thrive Global as well as Kivo Daily.

For more information, please visit https://jonathanweiss.co/.

About Jonathan Weiss

Born in New York City, Jonathan Weiss is a real estate investment professional and has completed a Master's program in real estate finance from NYU. He grew up playing sports, mostly baseball, and was recruited by many colleges across the U.S. During his freshman year, he played baseball for Boston College and Tulane the following three years before completing his studies at Cornell. Mr. Weiss has been involved in real estate for the past five years and he is currently seeking real estate investment opportunities.

