

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Thailand will on Tuesday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific activity. In July, imports were down 26.38 percent on year and exports sank an annual 11.37 percent, resulting in a $3.34 billion trade surplus.



Taiwan will provide August unemployment data; in July, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.



Hong Kong will release Q2 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account deficit was HKD9.0 billion.



Finally, the markets in Japan remain closed on Tuesday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Wednesday.



