Finch Capital is a venture capital firm that has been investing in software that transforms financial and enterprise technology sectors including Artificial Intelligence and IoT. It has a track-record of backing future industry champions in Europe and SouthEast Asia including Aylien, BUX, Brickblock, Brytlyt, Fixico, Fouthline, Goodlord, Grab, Hiber, Safened, Twisto and Trussle. Finch Capital consists of a team of 12 investment professionals with wide entrepreneurial experience (e.g. Adyen and Arista), prior investment experience (e.g. Accel, Atomico, Khazannah) and industry backgrounds (e.g. Facebook, Google and McKinsey), located across offices in Amsterdam, London and Jakarta. For more information see www.finchcapital.com.

Company: Finch Capital Headquarters Address: 1 Ropemaker St. London EC2Y 9HT United Kingdom Main Telephone: 07967673733 Website: www.finchcapital.com Type of Organization: Private Industry: Technology Key Executives: CEO: Radboud Vlaar Public Relations Contact: Rebecca Geller Phone: 07967673733 Email: rebecca@gellerpr.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005903/en/