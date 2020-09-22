Finch Capital is a venture capital firm that has been investing in software that transforms financial and enterprise technology sectors including Artificial Intelligence and IoT. It has a track-record of backing future industry champions in Europe and SouthEast Asia including Aylien, BUX, Brickblock, Brytlyt, Fixico, Fouthline, Goodlord, Grab, Hiber, Safened, Twisto and Trussle. Finch Capital consists of a team of 12 investment professionals with wide entrepreneurial experience (e.g. Adyen and Arista), prior investment experience (e.g. Accel, Atomico, Khazannah) and industry backgrounds (e.g. Facebook, Google and McKinsey), located across offices in Amsterdam, London and Jakarta. For more information see www.finchcapital.com.
Finch Capital
1 Ropemaker St.
London EC2Y 9HT
United Kingdom
07967673733
www.finchcapital.com
Private
Technology
CEO: Radboud Vlaar
Rebecca Geller
07967673733
rebecca@gellerpr.com
