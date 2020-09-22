Technavio has been monitoring the bicycle market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.5 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005568/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bicycle Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd., Insera Sena. PT., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Tandem Group Plc, and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The environmental and economic benefits of bicycles have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bicycle Market is segmented as below:

Product On-road And Track Bicycles Off-road Bicycles X-road And Hybrid Bicycles

Propulsion Manual Bicycles Motor-assisted Bicycles

End-user Adults Children

Distribution channel Offline Online

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bicycle market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Market Size

Bicycle Market Trends

Bicycle Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Bicycle Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value Chain Analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Market segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

On-road and track bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Off-road bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

X-road and hybrid bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Adults Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Children Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PROPULSION

Market segmentation by propulsion

Comparison by propulsion

Manual bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Motor-assisted bicycles Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by propulsion

PART 11: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing popularity of bicycle rental services

Increase in demand for titanium-based bicycles

Emergence of foldable bicycles

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

GUANGDONG TANDEM INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd.

Insera Sena. PT.

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Tandem Group Plc

Trek Bicycle Corp.

PART 17: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 18: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005568/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/