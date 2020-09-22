The global preclinical animal telemetry market size is expected to grow by USD 7.06 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market Analysis Report by End-user (Industrial laboratories and CROs; and Academic, government, and other research laboratories), type (small animal telemetry and large animal telemetry) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The preclinical animal telemetry market is driven by the increasing growth in preclinical research and testing. In addition, the increase in product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the preclinical animal telemetry market.

The rising prevalence of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, endocrine, and metabolic disorders, cancer, and diabetes across the globe has stimulated the demand for the development of efficient and effective therapeutics. As a result, there has been significant growth in preclinical and clinical research activities across pharmaceutical and CROs. In addition, the emergence of advanced omics-based technologies such as genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics and their use in developing a promising therapeutic candidate has garnered the attention of many public and private funding organizations, which are increasingly investing in various drug development and research projects across the globe. Growth in pharmaceutical research and testing have resulted in the launch of new drug candidates and biosimilars. In order to ensure the safety of the new drug formulations, the reliance on animal model-based preclinical testing has also increased. Thus, the increasing growth in preclinical research and testing will drive the growth of the market.

Major Five Preclinical Animal Telemetry Companies:

ADInstruments Pty Ltd.

ADInstruments Pty Ltd. offers data acquisition and analysis systems for the life sciences industry. The company offers products such as LabChart, PowerLab, Signal conditioners, consumables, instruments and other products.

BIOPAC Systems Inc.

BIOPAC Systems Inc. has business operations under three segments, such as research, education, and consumables. The company offers AcqKnowledge, which is a multi-animal, multi-channel, automated data analysis software that provides real time data recording and automated routines for seizure detection, EEG, HRV, ECG for statistical analysis.

Cambridge NeuroTech

Cambridge NeuroTech offers advanced electrophysiology systems such as silicon neural probe, headstages, optogenetics, and nano-drives. The product offers mini-amp-64 miniature headstages, which are ultra-small digital headstages for use in high-channel-count electrophysiology in small animals.

emka TECHNOLOGIES

emka TECHNOLOGIES offers systems for preclinical research in physiology, pharmacology and toxicology as well as services such as installation, validation, maintenance, training, assistance, and support to customers. The company offers a range of invasive and non insvasive telemetry solutions including implants and software for ECG recording and analysis, neural monitoring and analysis, and cardiovascular monitoring and analysis.

Harvard Bioscience Inc.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. offers cellular and molecular technologies and preclinical products such as syringe pump and peristaltic pump product lines, other instruments and accessories as well as the DSI and Buxco brands. The company offers Implantable telemetry, External telemetry, and Ponemah software.

Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Industrial laboratories and CROs size and forecast 2019-2024

Academic, government, and other research laboratories size and forecast 2019-2024

Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Small animal telemetry size and forecast 2019-2024

Large animal telemetry size and forecast 2019-2024

Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW size and forecast 2019-2024

