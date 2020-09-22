The global organic soap market size is expected to grow by USD 260.23 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Moreover, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Organic Soap Market Analysis Report by Product (Organic bar soap and Organic liquid soap) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/organic-soap-market-industry-analysis

Organic soap market is driven by the increasing adoption of organic BPC products. In addition, the improvements in labeling and packaging of organic soaps is anticipated to boost the growth of the organic soap market.

Consumer preference for organic products over synthetics has been observed by the BPC industry. Since organic soaps have few or no known harmful effects and are made of natural and organic ingredients, competitors are increasingly launching organic soaps to gain higher market shares. Organic BPC products are made of organic essential oils, plant-based butter, and natural clays. Organic soaps made of such ingredients are especially safe for sensitive skin. Therefore, the shift from the use of traditional and synthetic soaps to organic soaps is one of the primary market drivers as consumers are becoming more conscious of skin health and environmental wellbeing.

Major Five Organic Soap Companies:

EO Products

EO Products has business operations under various segments such as essential oils, hands, bath, body, face, and hair. Key products offered by the company include 3-in-1 Soap Unscented and 3-in-1 Soap Citrus Mint.

Laverana GmbH Co. KG

Laverana GmbH Co. KG operates its business through two segments: care products and makeup products. Key products offered by the company include Refill Pouch Lime Care Hand Wash and Basis Sensitiv Care Soap.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd. has business operations under four segments: facial care, body care, hair care, and wellness. Key products offered by the company include Luxury Sugar Soap Neem Basil Honey and Luxury Sugar Soap Sandalwood Turmeric.

Osmia Organics LLC

Osmia Organics LLC offers bar soaps, serum and oils, facila masks, body care products, perfumes, and anti-blemish oils. Key products offered by the company include Black Clay Facial Soap and Coffee Mint Soap.

Pangea Naturals Inc.

Pangea Naturals Inc. has business operations under various segments such as skincare, body care, lip care, essential oil, and matcha tea. Key products offered by the company include Hand Soap Canadian Pine White Sage and Hand Soap Pyrenees Lavender Cardamom.

Organic Soap Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

Organic bar soap size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic liquid soap size and forecast 2019-2024

Organic Soap Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2024)

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

