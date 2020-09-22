Fimatix Launches Independent Track and Trace System for Workplaces

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fimatix has launched an independent track and trace kit developed especially for workplaces, to help businesses better manage COVID-19 risks. 'Shield for the Workplace' uses Bluetooth wristbands linked to a desktop control system to allow workplaces to immediately detect and isolate anyone in the workplace who has been in contact with an infected person.

The system is being launched at a time when more people have been considering returning to work in offices, labs or other workplaces more often. This also follows the CBI reportedly saying that some City centres could become "ghost towns" unless more action is taken.

Fimatix is using the Shield technology in a number of workplaces in the UK and the system is now being made available to other interested organisations in the UK and world-wide.

Tim Howarth, Managing Director for Financial Services, at Fimatix said: "We created 'Shield for the Workplace' to play a positive role in the management of risk and to give staff additional reassurance as more people consider returning to work from the office. As businesses and governments work together to boost economies impacted by COVID-19, we believe this technology can help to give people more peace of mind. By allowing real time contact tracing of the entire workplace, we're helping to ensure that everything possible is being done to make the most of a COVID-19 free work environment."

With staff wearing Bluetooth wristbands from their first day back in the office, and having been trained on the new system, 'Shield for the Workplace' follows three steps. Should a member of staff report feeling ill or have positive COVID-19 test results, the system administrator will be notified, log the data and the individual will be isolated as part of the first step. Step two involves cross checking the wristband ID with other wristband IDs on the 'Shield for the Workplace' dashboard. The organisation will then perform isolation, retesting and safety protocols as part of the third step, helping to protect the wider workplace community and minimise disruption to operations.

If contagion occurs employers can take immediate action on a risk-based approach to minimise the spread of the infection. Data can be shared with public health response teams to evidence control and can be shared with employees to mitigate concerns about continuing to work.

The 'Shield for the Workplace' algorithm is designed by medical experts to comply with latest Public Health England and WHO guidance on social distancing and contagion prevention. Only the business utilising the system will have access to, and manage, data relating to its staff.

Fimatix is a leading Fintech and Govtech business. With a team of over 150 staff, partners and associates, Fimatix Group's purpose is to enhance the productivity of business, governments and organisations to the benefit of economies, communities and people around the world.

https://shieldtrackandtrace.com/workplace/