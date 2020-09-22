DJ Urban Exposure plc: Interim Results

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Interim Results 22-Sep-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 22 September 2020 Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020 Urban Exposure Plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together "the Group" or "Urban Exposure" or "we") a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces its unaudited Group financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Business Highlights · Since 5 May 2020, the Group has been focused solely on completing an orderly wind-down of its assets and operations to maximise the return of shareholder capital. · On 19 June 2020, the Group estimated that a range of shareholder returns of between 70p - 83p per ordinary share was possible with 80% of proceeds expected to be returned within 7 to 15 months. · As at the date of these results the Group expects shareholder returns to be within the range of 72p - 78p per ordinary share with 90% of proceeds expected to be returned within 12 months. This range has been revised following a thorough review of all existing loan obligations and a number of refinancing deals undertaken or in progress to deliver value for shareholders. · Following implementation of the Group's stated wind-down strategy, the Group has a cash balance of GBP51m at the publication date of this report of which it expects to return approximately GBP26m within the next 2 months via a tender offer. The total size of the distribution may increase should further loan redemptions occur prior to the announcement of the tender offer. · Any funding obligation that the Group has, under the terms of existing loans, has been provided for in the Company's cash projections. Financial Highlights · The Group loss before tax for the period was GBP24.1m (June 2019: loss of GBP0.3m). · The Group loss before tax for the period excluding exceptional items was GBP6.3m (June 2019: profit before tax of GBP0.0m). · During the period, the Group had: · Negative revenue of GBP2.0m recognised due to a reduction in fair values as a result of the uncertainty created by Covid-19 (June 2019: Revenue of GBP5.3m). · Operating costs of GBP4.3m (June 2019: GBP5.3m) exclusive of exceptional costs. Exceptional costs were GBP17.8m reflecting the write down of goodwill and brand value due to the change in Group strategy and costs associated with potential transactions. · The Board has proposed a distribution of approximately GBP26m to take place via a tender offer. · Basic loss per share: 15.14p (June 2019: GBP0.16p). · Basic loss per share adjusted for exceptional costs of 3.90p (profit per share adjusted for exceptional costs of 0.003p). · Net tangible asset value[1] GBP121.7m (June 2019: GBP135.2m, December 2019: GBP133.1m). · Net tangible asset value per share: 77p · Cash and cash equivalents per share: 12p · Loans receivable per share: 62p [1] Calculated as Net Asset Value exclusive of Intangible assets Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44(0)207 408 0022 Graham Warner, Chairman Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer Liberum (NOMAD and Corporate Broker) Tel: +44(0)203 100 2000 Neil Patel Gillian Martin Louis Davies Nikhil Varghese UrbanExposure@liberum.com MHP Communications (Financial Public Relations) Tel: +44(0)203 128 8540 Charlie Barker Catherine Chapman Isabella Grace UrbanExposure@mhpc.com This announcement is released by Urban Exposure Plc and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Sam Dobbyn, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Exposure Plc. Chairman's statement This is my first report to shareholders following my appointment at the Company's Annual General Meeting in July and William McKee's retirement from the Board. I would like to wish William well for the future. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS The period under review has been one of significant challenge and change for the Group, played out against the backdrop of the economic and social impacts inflicted by the Covid-19 virus. Earlier in the year, the Group announced the proposed disposal of Urban Exposure Lendco Limited, the owner of the Group's loan portfolio and its interest in the Group's partnership with KKR & Co, to Honeycomb Holdings Limited ('HHL'). As previously communicated to shareholders, the Group received a purported notice of termination from HHL of the Share Purchase Agreement ('SPA') between the parties. The Group considers there is no valid basis for the termination of the SPA by HHL. In consequence, the Group is in the process of claiming damages from HHL for breach of contract. The Board and management intend to pursue this claim vigorously, as well as seek relief from other entities connected to Pollen Street Capital Limited. In May the Board undertook a strategic review of the Group and its prospects and concluded that shareholders' interests would be best served by an orderly wind-down of the Group's activities and return of capital to shareholders. Subsequent to that decision, the Group engaged with a number of other entities interested in acquiring its loan portfolio. However, the range of indicative prices offered was considered to be significantly below the loan portfolio's intrinsic value and so the approaches were not pursued further. MANAGEMENT CHANGES As a result of the change in strategy, Randeesh Sandhu (Chief Executive Officer) and Daljit Sandhu (Chief Operating Officer) resigned from their positions with the Group and Company with immediate effect on 18 June 2020. Rabinder Takhar (Chief Risk Officer) resigned his directorship and positions with the Group and Company with effect from 30 June 2020 by reason of redundancy. Sam Dobbyn, previously Chief Financial Officer, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer following these departures and now leads a reduced and restructured senior management team. RESULT The result for the period is a pre-tax loss of GBP24.1m, primarily because of a limited number of write downs to the fair value of some of the loans in the portfolio, due to the market uncertainty created by Covid-19, as well as goodwill and brand write offs of GBP12.4m due to the Group's change in strategy. Additionally, the Group incurred exceptional costs as a result of the HHL transaction, and its failure to complete, and redundancy and termination payments to executive directors and staff following the decision to wind down the Group's operations. Further detail on the result is contained in the Chief Executive's report. GOVERNANCE Shareholders will be aware that the Board commissioned an independent inquiry by a leading law firm to investigate the corporate governance failings surrounding the loan made to Urban Exposure Philanthropy Limited ('UEP'), a company controlled by Mr and Mrs Sandhu, the findings of which are presently awaited. With the recent changes to the Board and structure of the Company, there has been a significant focus on improving corporate governance. The Board is highly cognisant of the previous corporate governance failings surrounding the loan made to UEP and I would like to provide comfort to investors that the newly constituted Board is fully committed to ensuring that such issues cannot and do not arise again. Shareholders will not suffer losses as a result of this transaction as Mr and Mrs Sandhu have procured that UEP will repay the loan (balance at the date of this report GBP907,000) no later than 31 December 2020 and the Group holds 2.8 million ordinary shares in Urban Exposure plc as security. RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS At the time of announcement of the Group's results for 2019 it was estimated that returns to shareholders from the wind down process would be in the region of 70p to 83p per share on a fully diluted basis. The Board has reviewed these estimates and has refined them to a narrower range of 72p to 78p with 90% of the proceeds being returned within 12 months from now, although I would emphasise that there can be no certainty around the amount or timing of the returns. This reflects the on-going work and significant effort which has gone into maintaining and maximising value for shareholders through careful management of the Group's loan portfolio. In line with the Board's commitment to return cash to shareholders as soon as possible, I am pleased to announce the Group's intention to implement a tender offer with a distribution of approximately GBP26m expected within the next 2 months. The total size of this distribution may increase should further loan redemptions occur prior to the announcement of the tender offer. Subject to the pace of loan recoveries and repayments, the Board will consider a further Tender Offer being implemented early in 2021. In addition, the Company has authority to re-purchase up to 14.99 per cent of its issued share capital and the Board will consider the use of share buy-backs to provide additional returns to shareholders. EMPLOYEES This has been a difficult period for the Group's employees. There has been the uncertainty engendered both by the proposed HHL transaction and subsequent loan sale approaches; the decision to wind down the Group's operations and the significant change in working practices as a result of Covid-19. To those staff members who left the Group by reason of redundancy as a result

