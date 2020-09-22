

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence improved slightly in September, but remained negative, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending declined at a softer pace in July.



The consumer confidence index rose marginally to -28 in September from -29 in August. The score was below the 20-year average of -6 points.



Among components, the economic climate index rose to -58 from -59 in August. Assessment of the past economic climate was more negative, while consumers' opinion on the future economic situation was less negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy remained unchanged at -9 in September.



Consumer spending fell 6.2 percent annually in July, after a 7.1 percent decrease in June. This was the fifth consecutive fall.



The CBS said circumstances for Dutch household consumption in September were less unfavorable than in July.



Separately, the statistical office reported that fixed asset investment decreased 4.5 percent year-on-year after a 5.7 decrease in June.



