Technavio has been monitoring the grocery retail market in UK and it is poised to grow by USD 43.22 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Aldi Stores Ltd., Co-operative Group Ltd., Costco Wholesale Corp., Iceland Foods Ltd., J Sainsbury Plc, John Lewis Plc Lidl Stiftung Co. KG, Morrisons Ltd., Tesco Plc, and Walmart Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Rapid urbanization and rising consumer spending have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the slowdown of sales in retail stores due to COVID-19 might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Grocery Retail Market in UK 2020-2024: Segmentation
Grocery Retail Market in UK is segmented as below:
- Product
- Foods And Beverages
- Nonfood
- Retail Formats
- Hypermarkets And Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Discount Stores
- Online
- Others
Grocery Retail Market in UK 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The grocery retail market in UK report covers the following areas:
- Grocery Retail Market in UK Size
- Grocery Retail Market in UK Trends
- Grocery Retail Market in UK Industry Analysis
This study identifies the growing demand for convenient food products as one of the prime reasons driving the Grocery Retail Market growth in UK during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Grocery Retail Market in UK 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist grocery retail market growth in UK during the next five years
- Estimation of the grocery retail market size in UK and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the grocery retail market in UK
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of grocery retail market vendors in UK
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005605/en/
Contacts:
