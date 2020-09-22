Consistent Hole Shaped Charges Designed for Well Recompletion Applications

Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced the addition of recomplete charges to its consistent hole shaped charges product offering.

Recomplete charges are designed to produce perforations during well recompletion activities. Utilizing Hunting's EQUAfrac shaped charge technology, they deliver an optimized entry hole size and minimum variation through both liner and casing.

The recomplete charges pair with Hunting's new 2.5-in. diameter E-Gun RC system a completely modular perforating system designed specifically for recompletion applications. E-Gun RC also features ControlFire cartridge technology that allows wire-free arming and assembly at the well site.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company's Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.

