Dienstag, 22.09.2020
NEWS: Bohrstart beim ultra-hochgradigen Gold-Silber-Minenprojekt
WKN: A2DT91 ISIN: US88770Q1058 
Stuttgart
13.11.19
08:36 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
22.09.2020 | 09:03
Tintri Presents Momentum Concert, Hosted by DDN and Tintri CEO Alex Bouzari and Tintri GM Tom Ellery

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Tintri Logo

Who: Tintri, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, will be presenting a virtual summer concert for its global partners, customers and their families.

What: The Tintri Momentum Concert, hosted by DDN and Tintri CEO Alex Bouzari and Tintri general manager Tom Ellery, will feature musical guest The Spazmatics. Tintri invites global partners, customers and their families to participate in the totally radical '80s-themed event. The first 50 to register will receive an exclusive Tintri swag pack that will enhance the showtime experience. Prizes will also be awarded to concert-goers in categories such as, "Best Dressed," "Best Use of Tintri Props," "Best Zoom Background," "Best Social Media Sharing," and "Most Spirited Family Members" - there are many chances to win.

Attendees are encouraged to share Tintri Momentum Concert experiences on social media platforms using the hashtag tintrigamechanger.

When: The concert will be on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 1 p.m. PDT. Register by Friday, Sept. 18 to receive an '80s-themed swag pack while supplies last.

Where: The concert will take place virtually. Please RSVP at the following link:
https://mkt.tintri.com/momentum-concert

Why: Tintri has always prioritized its customers and partners and wants to celebrate them with the Tintri Momentum Concert. The concert will kick off with a presentation of the inaugural Tintri Game Changer Awards to highlight the inspirational impact they have made in their organizations and on the lives of their colleagues and customers. These honorees exude unyielding dedication, professional skills and willingness to go the extra mile to make things happen. Using Tintri solutions to solve challenging business problems and achieve overall savings to propel success, they have enabled outstanding business results and altered the trajectory of their organizations or the ones they support. In other words, they have "changed the game."

About Tintri

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri. Choose differently, the choice is yours. Learn more about the Tintri portfolio of solutions at https://www.tintri.com/products.

Contact:
Walt & Company, on behalf of Tintri
Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981
ddn@walt.com

©2020 All rights reserved. Tintri and DDN are registered trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1214673/Tintri_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
