Tintri Corporate Strategic Direction Driven by New Marketing Leadership

SANTA CLARA, California, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tintri, provider of Intelligent Infrastructure for enterprises, underscores its commitment to customers and channel partners with the appointment of Amy Medeiros as head of Global Marketing and Inside Sales. A 25+ year industry veteran, Medeiros joined the company to develop and implement programs that advance Tintri's new corporate vision. Driven by a focused effort to strengthen its channel program and to continue to leverage the leadership position in Intelligent Infrastructure technologies forged by the acquisitions of Nexenta and IntelliFlash, Tintri has already seen success through its 11,000+ customers1 deployed in the top 20% of Fortune 100 companies2.

Reporting to Tom Ellery, general manager and senior vice president of field operations at Tintri, Medeiros is responsible for all marketing and sales initiatives, with an emphasis on customers and channel partners. She will continue expanding on the programs she has developed to broaden enterprise customer market share, demonstrating how Tintri solutions minimize operational overhead and leverage machine learning algorithms. Previously, Medeiros served as director of Worldwide Global Marketing and Strategy, and senior director of Product Marketing at Brocade. She was also director of Enterprise Partner Alliances at Foundry Networks.

"With our third consecutive year of significant growth for DDN's Tintri Enterprise division, we are thrilled to welcome Amy whose proven track record and experience will help drive and enhance our global marketing and sales programs," said Alex Bouzari, CEO and co-founder, DDN. "DDN's Tintri Enterprise is the leader in Intelligent Infrastructure systems, and offers the most feature rich, AI and analytics-enabled data solutions to our valued Enterprise customers and channel partners."

Medeiros and her teams have already created initiatives to drive the Tintri strategic vision forward. Recently, the company unveiled updates to its Partner Program designed to help channel partners offer a full enterprise solution set, and identify more opportunities to generate predictable profitability and enable business growth.

"We appreciate the simplicity and streamlined nature of the Tintri Partner Program," said Aaron Cardenas, founder and CEO, P1 Technologies. "There is no red tape to get registrations approved, nor difficulty getting assistance from the field team if it needed. Most of what we need to sell is right there on the Tintri Partner Portal."

The Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure diverse portfolio is currently comprised of VMstore, IntelliFlash and NexentaStor product lines, but will grow as these technologies integrate into new solutions to deliver predictable performance and analytics across new platforms and applications. Tintri has already launched Tintri SQL Integrated Storage ushering in a new era for SQL Server customers, enabling simplified, intelligent storage management that drives efficiencies, empowers DBAs and provides a consistent end-user experience. Managing more than 14 trillion data points that drive machine learning and 1.4 million virtual machines and databases self-optimized through VMstore, Tintri Intelligent Infrastructure solutions are designed for autonomous operations, and the future merged technologies will further enhance customer savings and satisfaction.

"VMstore has been instrumental in positioning Climb Channel Solutions as a trusted advisor and thought leader for Intelligent Infrastructure, and its significant role in simplifying storage management for virtualized environments," said Dale Foster, CEO, Climb Channel Solutions. "Our VMstore customers have empowered their storage experts and IT generalists alike with intelligent analytics, autonomous operations and performance optimization which has reduced storage administrative effort and expense across a range of workloads, leading to extremely high rates of customer satisfaction and repeat business."

While Tintri has always prioritized its customers, the company will place an extra emphasis on customers and partners in October with a Summer Concert and awards ceremony. Tintri will honor the innovative ways customers have used Tintri technologies to solve business problems and achieve overall savings to propel success.

"I am excited to work with such a fantastic team, and because of our shared dedication to helping customers and partners succeed in the new normal, we are firing on all cylinders and already seeing positive results," said Medeiros. "With over 140 patents1 driving innovative next generation technologies, Tintri is really transforming IT operations, and I am excited to lead this team as we continue moving Tintri in its new direction."

Based in Silicon Valley, Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DataDirect Networks (DDN), the data-at-scale powerhouse and world's largest privately held storage company. Tintri delivers unique outcomes in Enterprise data centers. Tintri's AI-enabled intelligent infrastructure learns your environment to drive automation. Analytical insights help you simplify and accelerate your operations and empower data-driven business insights. Thousands of Tintri customers have saved millions of management hours using Tintri.

