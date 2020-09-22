

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate rose in August, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 7.7 percent in August from 6.1 percent in the same month last year.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 42,000 to 211,000 in August from 170,000 in the last year.



The employment rate fell to 71.5 percent in August from 73.5 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 65,000 from a year earlier to 2.533 million.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 7.5 percent in August from 7.4 percent in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

