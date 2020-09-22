Anzeige
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 
Frankfurt
22.09.20
08:01 Uhr
32,100 Euro
-0,800
-2,43 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,70033,20010:10
22.09.2020 | 09:17
Enento Group Oyj: Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 SEPTEMBER 2020 AT 10.00 A.M. EEST

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group's shares

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has on 21 September 2020 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has exceeded the threshold of 5 percent on 18 September 2020.

According to the notification, the holding of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC has increased to 1,855,662 shares, corresponding to 7.73 percent of Enento's entire share stock.

Enento has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. The total number of Enento's shares is 24,007,061 shares.

Total position of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, LLC according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights
(total of A)		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B)		Total of both in % (A + B)Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached7.7307.7324,007,061
Position of previous notification (if applicable)4.9904.99


Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed:
A: Shares and voting rights
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct
(SMA 9:5)		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40001231951,855,66207.730
SUBTOTAL A1,855,662 7.73
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrumentExpiration
date		Exercise/
Conversion Period		Physical or cash settlementNumber of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
------
SUBTOTAL B--

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

