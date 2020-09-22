As of Wednesday April 29, 2020 the last part of Danish equity derivatives was withdrawn from stressed market conditions. Some Danish equity derivatives were temporarily put on wider spread requirements for market makers to cater for the uncertainty around dividends. See the below exchange notice for further information. https://newsclient.omxgroup.com/cdsPublic/viewDisclosure.action?disclosureId=936 961&lang=en As of Thursday September 24, 2020 all Danish equity derivatives except CARLB and COLOB will be put back on normal spread requirements. For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791606