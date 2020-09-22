

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 5.1 million pounds for the six months ended 25 July 2020 compared to 13.5 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 1.71 pence compared to 9.55 pence. Before exceptional items, profit before tax was 16.6 million pounds, up 19.4% from prior year. Earnings per share before exceptional items was 10.52 pence compared to 9.83 pence.



First half revenue was 113.2 million pounds, a decline of 7.6% from previous year. The Group stated that the closure of the hospitality sector has contributed significantly to the fall in revenue.



Roger White, Chief Executive, said: 'We remain on course to deliver a full year performance in line with the revised expectations we communicated in the July 2020 trading update.'



The Group expects to resume dividend payments in 2021.



