

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence in September decreased due to the lack of desire to buy among households and their weaker assessment of the economy's past situation, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -7.4 in September from -5.5 in August. The average for the past six months was -6.6.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 10.9 in September from 12.0 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 2.4 in September from 3.1 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year rose to -3.5 in September from -6.2 in August.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation decreased to -33.7 from -29.0 in August.



Consumers were more negative toward the big purchases in July as the index fell sharply to -13.1 from -7.6 in the previous month.



They are also expecting the unemployment to increase over the next year.



