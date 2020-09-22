Revolutionary retail shopping app, Wholee Prime, storms download charts

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolutionary new Singapore based shopping app, "Wholee Prime" ( www.wholeeprime.com ), has stormed the UK download charts following its official launch last month. Clocking over 100,000 downloads on both the Google Play and Apple's App Store, the app is topping the download charts and ranked among the 10 most popular shopping apps on both platforms (source: Sensortower).

With membership starting at as little as £0.50 a month, the free-to-download members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform that offers a zero-mark-up pricing model where users only pay for the production cost on millions of products across a range of categories, including modern consumer fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and saves consumers from having to pay for distribution and marketing costs they usually face.

Having already surged ahead of other popular shopping apps, such as Wish, Wholee Prime now has over 10,000 Prime members and boasts a week-on-week growth rate in excess of 50 per cent. To further fuel the app's popularity, Wholee has launched a fun new in-app function that allows users to earn prizes and rewards by inviting friends to become members.

Commenting on the launch, a Wholee spokesperson said:

"We're delighted by the overwhelmingly positive reception Wholee's received since its official launch in the UK last month. It's interesting that fashion and lifestyle are the two most popular product categories for UK consumers. Interestingly, there are clear signs that British shoppers are gearing up for Autumn with demand for warmer clothing surging.

"But, above all, our success shows there's a real appetite and demand for a transformative approach to retail in the UK. Major e-commerce shopping apps are more focussed on charging sellers high commission which makes the product more costly for the end consumer. Wholee is the latest stage in the evolution of retail and e-commerce, aiming to make it an equitable industry where sellers don't pay any commission charges and end consumers only pay the actual cost of the product. It cuts out the middlemen and the marketing gimmicks, so consumers only pay for the price of the good and are not subjected to marketing guff like 'prices dropped' or 'closing down sale' -- when, in fact, there's no such thing.

"Wholee Prime is unique in its capacity to meet this demand. We offer our members a fair and transparent model where all they pay is the actual cost of the product and nothing else. We're excited about the continued growth in the app's popularity we expect to see over the coming months."